Can Microchip's Expanding Portfolio Help Its Stock Deliver in 2026?

Microchip Technology MCHP shares have gained 16.2% in a year, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry’s return of 44.7% and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 31.6%. The company is facing challenging macroeconomic conditions and high inventory levels. Microchip’s channel inventory decreased to 201 days at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, while underutilization stood at $51.7 million.



The company’s expanding portfolio is expected to boost prospects. Today, MCHP announced a 24-channel mixed-signal IC named LX4580, designed to simplify high-reliability control systems in aviation and defense. The LX4580 is offered in a compact 144-pin LQFP package, providing a redundant architecture for mission-critical and fault-tolerant applications.



On Jan. 15, Silicon Storage Technology ("SST"), a subsidiary of MCHP, and United Microelectronics announced the completion of all requirements for SST’s embedded SuperFlash Gen 4. It has been released to production with full automotive grade 1 capability on UMC’s 28HPC+foundry process platform.



On Jan.13, 2026, Microchip announced the release of its JANPTX family of non-hermetic plastic Transient Voltage Suppressor devices that meet the MIL-PRF-19500 qualification, offering high-reliability protection for aerospace and defense applications. The company launched a custom-designed software on Jan. 8 for its MEC1723 Embedded Controller, specifically designed to provide support for NVIDIA DGX Spark personal AI supercomputers.



Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

The MEC1723 EC’s capabilities are optimized with the help of this software, which provides system management for AI workloads on the NVIDIA DGX platform. Apart from managing power sequencing, alerts and system-level energy regulation, the MEC 1723 Embedded Controllers handle critical firmware operations. The software is designed to support the next generation of notebook and desktop applications across industrial, data center and consumer markets.

AI Investment, Restructuring Plan to Boost MCHP’s Prospects

Microchip benefits from growing AI investments. The company’s Gen 4 and Gen 5 data center products are witnessing strong sales growth. Its new products are expected to gain traction with the launch of the industry's first 3-nanometer-based PCIe Gen 6 switch that powers modern AI infrastructure. These switches offer double bandwidth, lower latency, advanced security and high-density AI connectivity for next-generation cloud and data center performance.



The success of the restructuring plan bodes well for MCHP’s prospects. The company announced the closure of Fab 2 manufacturing operations in May 2025 and began transferring the process technologies from Fab 2 to Fab 4 in Gresham, OR, and Fab 5 in Colorado Springs, CO. It has paused capital expenditure plans for Fab 4 and Fab 5. Microchip is right-sizing Fab 4 and Fab 5 through a layoff that will save $25 million annually. The restructuring is expected to expand margins and improve earnings once semiconductor demand recovers.

MCHP’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Positive Trend

Microchip now expects net sales to be in the range of $1.240 billion to $1.280 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales is pegged at $1.27 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 30.8%. The consensus mark for the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pinned at 49 cents per share, up 1 cent over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 345.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 net sales is pegged at $4.65 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.73%. The consensus mark for the fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.55 per share, up 3 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 18.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Microchip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Amphenol APH and Digital Turbine APPS currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol and Digital Turbine are currently pegged at 19.3%, 21.9% and 41.5%, respectively. Shares of Advanced Energy Industries and Amphenol have appreciated 101.6% and 22.8%, respectively, whereas shares of Digital Turbine have lost 2.5% over the past six months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.