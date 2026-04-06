Can Meta Stock Hit $3,727 per Share?

Key Points

Meta is hoping that its AI products propel the company to new heights.

But It will take a lot of success in AI to deliver the growth necessary.

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) currently trades for about $535 per share. However, there's a goal for it to reach $3,727 per share by 2031. That's a long way away from today's price, but why is this the target?

The social media giant is offering a massive payout to executives if they can reach a $9 trillion market capitalization by 2031, which calculates to a $3,727 stock price. Can Meta do this? Or is this a case of aiming for the stars so it'll end up on the Moon?

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Meta has a lot of work to do to achieve a $9 trillion market cap

Meta Platforms is the parent company of social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Messenger, and WhatsApp. It also has other bets in the AI realm and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) via its Reality Labs division. Currently, Meta has a market value of about $1.35 trillion, so it would need to rise 567% to reach $9 trillion.

It's likely impossible for Meta to achieve the $9 trillion goal based on its social media platforms alone, so it needs to develop other capabilities, which is what is at the heart of this $9 trillion market cap projection. Meta has poured billions of dollars into its Reality Labs division to create a consumer product that takes AI from a device like a phone or computer to a more useful product in daily life, like glasses.

Meta's ultimate goal is to create AI glasses that can assist with daily activities. If it is successful in this approach, Meta could create the next hottest consumer product that may be able to propel Meta into the range it's aiming to achieve, especially if it can offer it with a subscription.

Still, that's a lofty goal. Let's say that Meta can sell 250 million AI glasses and charges a $50 per month subscription fee. That would generate $150 billion in annual revenue. Over the past 12 months, Meta has generated about $200 billion in revenue. So, this wouldn't be nearly enough new business to warrant the stock dramatically rising to a $9 trillion valuation.

There could be other products in the pipeline that could help close the gap between today's share price and the $3,727 target. However, I'm not buying it. I think Meta will be a successful stock pick over the next few years as it integrates AI more effectively into social media and launches some exciting products. However, a $9 trillion company is something that seems a bit far-fetched, and Meta may not get there.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.