Can Mechanical & Electrical Strength Support Comfort Systems in 2026?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is entering 2026 with a growing focus on whether its strength in mechanical and electrical operations can continue to support earnings stability. The company is operating in an environment shaped by rising industrial and technology-related demand, and strong execution across complex projects remains important as visibility improves and work pipelines stay firm.



For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported clear improvement across both major segments. Revenues for the mechanical segment increased 19.0% to $4.85 billion. Revenues for the electrical segment rose 47.9% to $1.60 billion. The company highlighted that this performance was primarily supported by technology sector activity and strong demand, which continues to act as a key driver of business momentum.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company reported a record backlog of $9.38 billion, including a same-store backlog of $9.2 billion, reflecting year-over-year increases of 65.1% and 62%, respectively. This strength was supported by particularly strong bookings linked to technology demand across traditional construction and modular operations, indicating that technology exposure is strengthening visibility and reinforcing ongoing project flow.



Heading into 2026, the company appears positioned with strong mechanical and electrical contributions, an elevated workload and improving forward demand indicators. If execution remains disciplined and technology-related activity stays healthy, these core segments could continue supporting a firmer earnings base, helping Comfort Systems sustain performance momentum into the coming period.

FIX’s Price Performance vs. Other Market Players

Shares of Comfort Systems have gained 19.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 1.3% fall. In the same time frame, shares of other industry players such as Watsco, Inc. WSO, Tecogen Inc. TGEN and AAON, Inc. AAON have declined 13%, 35.1% and 17.2%, respectively.



Comfort Systems’ Valuation Trend

From a valuation standpoint, FIX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, up from the industry’s 23.81.



EPS Trend of FIX

Estimates for Comfort Systems’ 2026 earnings have trended upward in the past 60 days to $30.61 from $28.89 per share. The estimated figure for 2026 indicates 16.4% year-over-year growth.





Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

