Can MCD's Digital Ecosystem Turn Loyalty Into Higher Visit Frequency?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD continues to position its expanding digital ecosystem as a key lever to strengthen customer engagement and increase visit frequency. During the fourth quarter of 2025, management highlighted the rapid growth of its loyalty platform and the increasing role digital channels play in connecting with customers. The company reported nearly 210 million 90-day active loyalty users across 70 markets, putting it on track to achieve its previously stated target of 250 million active users by the end of 2027. Management emphasized active loyalty membership as a critical digital metric that supports deeper customer relationships and traffic growth.



The company also shared data demonstrating the impact of loyalty participation on customer behavior. In the United States, the average customer visited McDonald’s 10.5 times in the 12 months prior to joining the loyalty program, while visits increased to 26 times in the 12 months following enrollment. This more than 2.5-fold increase in visit frequency illustrates the role of targeted offers, promotions and digital engagement in encouraging repeat visits. Management also noted that loyalty members typically spend more over time, highlighting the platform’s importance in supporting sales growth.



McDonald’s loyalty strategy is closely integrated with broader marketing and operational initiatives. Executives pointed to engagement tools such as multi-visit bonus games and app-exclusive partnerships tied to menu launches and promotional campaigns. At the same time, operational features like “Ready on Arrival” connect mobile ordering with restaurant operations, helping reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction. These initiatives allow the company to combine digital engagement with in-restaurant execution across its global system.



Supporting this ecosystem is a continued investment in technology infrastructure. McDonald’s is transitioning toward a standardized global technology backbone built around three core platforms: consumer systems, restaurant systems and company systems. Management noted that the shift from fragmented legacy systems toward a unified technology stack is expected to enable more consistent digital deployment across markets as the transformation progresses.



As McDonald’s expands its digital capabilities, loyalty remains central to its long-term engagement strategy. By integrating loyalty participation with marketing, technology and restaurant operations, the company aims to deepen customer connections and encourage more frequent visits across its global restaurant network.

Peer Comparisons

Other restaurant operators are also leveraging digital platforms and loyalty ecosystems to strengthen customer engagement and drive transaction growth.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX continues to rely on its rewards ecosystem as a core engagement driver. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported that its 90-day active Starbucks Rewards membership reached 35.5 million in the United States, representing a 3% year-over-year increase. Management noted that rewards member transactions returned to year-over-year growth during the quarter, while non-rewards transactions increased at an even faster pace. Executives highlighted personalization through the rewards platform as an important factor in encouraging repeat visits and strengthening customer relationships.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is expanding its loyalty-driven engagement strategy. The company reported that Dutch Rewards surpassed 15 million members at the end of 2025, with approximately 72% of system transactions attributed to the program, representing a four-percentage-point increase from the prior year. Management also noted that the Order Ahead program, which accounted for roughly 14% of sales mix in the fourth quarter, has helped drive greater convenience while increasing loyalty participation and customer engagement.

Compared with these peers, McDonald’s operates one of the largest global loyalty ecosystems in the restaurant industry. With nearly 210 million 90-day active users, the company is leveraging its scale to combine digital engagement, targeted promotions and operational features to encourage repeat visits and strengthen customer connections across markets.

MCD’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of McDonald's have gained 6.9% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 0.6%.

MCD One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MCD trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 8.02, above the industry’s average of 3.72.

MCD’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8.5% and 9.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of MCD Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD’s Zacks Rank

MCD stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

