Can McCormick's Innovation Engine Help Drive Growth in 2H25?

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s MKC second-quarter 2025 results highlighted innovation as a key to sustaining growth in the remainder of 2025. With organic sales up 2% in the second quarter and volumes improving across all regions, the company expects new packaging, brand extensions and seasonal products to boost purchases in the second half of the year.



Ahead of the grilling season, McCormick rolled out refreshed packaging and merchandising. Later this year, it plans to relaunch its gourmet line with a new gold cap and modern design to highlight premium quality. Product extensions are also coming, including new Cholula cremosas, chamoy and cooking sauces.



Seasonal offerings such as finishing salts in the summer and finishing sugars for the holiday season are designed to capture additional demand. In Europe, air fryer seasonings and new all-rounder blends are targeting younger consumers and emerging trends, while digital channels like e-commerce are gaining more focus.



The company is also expanding its presence in foodservice. The launch of McCormick For Chefs in the second quarter is aimed at increasing branded menu placements. Flavor Solutions is also securing more product development projects across beverages, snacks and health-oriented categories, helping counter weaker volumes from some large packaged food customers.



Across categories, McCormick continues to see share gains in spices, seasonings, recipe mixes, mustard and hot sauce. Distribution growth, innovation and portfolio renovation are likely to keep volumes strong in the second half.

Other Food Players Banking on Innovation for Growth

Conagra Brands CAG, General Mills GIS and B&G Foods BGS are also focused on undertaking innovation to drive growth. Conagra Brands’ Future of Snacking 2025 report spotlights trends like bold flavors, on-the-go formats and “better-for-you” options, which are core to its innovation agenda. CAG is also launching more than 50 new frozen foods this year, including plant-based and gluten-free options.



As part of its Accelerate Strategy, General Mills is boosting its innovation capabilities through new product launches and investments to expand its innovation hub. Despite softer demand in North America and pricing pressure, GIS has been seeing improved market share in many categories through innovation and strategic price adjustments.



B&G Foods is leaning on innovation, portfolio reshaping and operational discipline as key levers to regain growth momentum. BGS has strengthened its innovation pipeline by launching licensed seasoning and grilling blends under brands like Buffalo Trace, Fireball and Southern Comfort.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.