Can Mastercard Stay Ahead in the Race Toward a Digital Wallet Future?

Mastercard Incorporated MA, long regarded as a leading player in global payments, is rushing to reinvent itself as a tech-forward payments enabler in a world where physical cards are no longer the mainstay. This comes as digital wallets, tap-to-pay technologies and tokenized payments completely change how consumers deal with money.

Mastercard is taking a comprehensive approach to adapt to the changing landscape. Its Mastercard Digital Enablement Service and Tokenization services are helping banks and fintech companies to securely integrate card details into popular digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. MA is strengthening its collaborations with major players and diving into the Buy Now, Pay Later trend. Its engagement with Central Bank Digital Currencies and crypto-friendly initiatives shows it is committed to staying relevant, even as blockchain alternatives continue to rise in popularity.

By partnering with major tech companies, the company ensures that Mastercard credentials are seamlessly integrated into digital ecosystems. Whether it’s facilitating tap-to-pay transactions through wearables or launching APIs for smooth checkout experiences, MA is paving the way for a cardless future.

Its focus on cybersecurity, biometric authentication and AI-powered fraud detection adds value in a space where trust is critical. Mastercard’s global network and strategic collaborations position it well in the race toward a cardless future. But staying ahead will depend not just on scale but on its ability to innovate faster than rising fintech and tech-native rivals.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the digital wallet space are Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Visa has been aggressive in its digital evolution, particularly through its Visa Token Service. It is partnering with tech giants and focusing on contactless and in-app payments. Visa sets itself apart in its push into real-time payments via acquisitions in open banking and cross-border solutions.

PayPal operates its own digital wallet, with features like PayPal Checkout, Venmo and even crypto trading within the app. PayPal directly connects with users instead of operating behind the scenes. Additionally, it is making a push into in-store payments with QR codes and contactless options.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the year-to-date period, MA’s shares have gained 7% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.4%.



From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, above the industry average of 22.76.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2025 earnings implies 9.5% growth from the year-ago period. It witnessed two upward estimate revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction.



Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

