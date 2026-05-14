Can Mastercard Ride the Agentic Commerce Wave With PhotonPay?

Mastercard Incorporated MA is exploring the fast-growing world of agentic commerce through a new collaboration with PhotonPay. The companies recently completed a live AI-powered payment demonstration in Hong Kong, where an AI agent autonomously selected, booked and paid for a ride using a tokenized payment credential. The milestone reflects how artificial intelligence is beginning to move beyond recommendations and into real-world financial execution.

The test transaction combined PhotonPay’s programmable financial infrastructure with Mastercard’s Agent Pay capabilities. In the demonstration, the AI agent booked transportation through hoppa and completed the payment with limited user involvement. Mastercard provided the authentication and security framework behind the transaction, ensuring identity verification and compliance protections remained in place even when the payment decision was initiated by an AI system instead of a person.

For MA, the development signals a broader push toward embedding its network into the next generation of digital commerce. As AI assistants become more capable of managing shopping, travel bookings and business transactions, payment companies are racing to build the infrastructure needed to support secure autonomous payments. The company’s early involvement could strengthen its relevance as commerce gradually shifts from human-led clicks to machine-assisted decision-making.

PhotonPay is also positioning itself as a financial execution layer for the growing agentic economy. Its API-native infrastructure and real-time settlement capabilities are designed to help AI systems route payments, manage foreign exchange flows and move money with less friction. If agentic commerce gains mainstream traction, Mastercard could benefit from higher transaction volumes and a stronger foothold in AI-enabled financial ecosystems.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the fintech space include Visa Inc. V and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.

Visa is moving aggressively into agentic commerce through its Visa Intelligent Commerce and Agentic Ready initiatives. V is testing AI agent-led transactions with banks, merchants and fintech partners globally, positioning its payment network as a trusted infrastructure layer for autonomous shopping, authentication and secure AI-driven payments.

Affirm is strengthening its position in AI-powered commerce through an expanded partnership with Google. By integrating its BNPL services into Google Search, AI Mode and the Gemini app through Google Pay, AFRM is aiming to make installment financing more accessible within AI-assisted shopping and checkout experiences.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 15.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 25.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, above the industry average of 16.14. MA carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.1% growth from the year-ago period.



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Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.