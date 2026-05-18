Can Mastercard and JD.com Redefine Cross-Border Commerce?

Mastercard Incorporated MA and JD.com are expanding their long-standing relationship with a new strategic partnership focused on payments innovation, AI-driven commerce and stronger cross-border connectivity. The collaboration reflects how global payment networks and digital retail platforms are increasingly working together to simplify international transactions while improving the overall shopping experience for consumers and businesses alike.

The first phase of the partnership focuses on building stronger payment infrastructure to support JD.com’s international expansion. Both companies are also exploring cross-border supply chain finance solutions aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses access funding and participate more efficiently in global trade. That move could strengthen JD.com’s merchant ecosystem while giving MA deeper exposure to fast-growing international commerce flows.

Another major focus is improving the experience for inbound travelers visiting China. MA and JD.com plan to expand international card acceptance and streamline checkout, shopping and tax-refund processes across JD.com’s retail ecosystem. The companies are also exploring agentic AI-powered purchasing capabilities through Mastercard Agent Pay, signaling a broader push toward automated and intelligent commerce experiences that reduce friction during transactions.

Beyond payments, the alliance highlights the growing importance of security and fraud prevention in digital commerce. It intends to deepen cooperation in identity authentication, risk monitoring and intelligent anti-fraud technologies. For Mastercard, the partnership strengthens its role as a bridge between China and global markets, while JD.com gains additional tools to scale its international ambitions in an increasingly connected retail landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the payments space include Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP.

Visa is aggressively expanding its AI-driven commerce ecosystem through initiatives like Visa Intelligent Commerce and the Agentic Ready program. V is testing agent-initiated payments, strengthening tokenization and fraud controls, and building infrastructure that allows AI agents to securely shop and transact across global merchant networks.

American Express is accelerating its AI push through its Agentic Commerce Experiences (ACE) platform, which enables AI agents to securely shop and complete transactions on behalf of users. AXP is also using AI across fraud detection, underwriting, customer personalization and expense automation, while recently acquiring AI-focused startup Hyper to strengthen its commercial payments ecosystem.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 15.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 25.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, above the industry average of 16.27. MA carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.2% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.