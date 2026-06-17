Can MasTec Capitalize on America's Multiyear Grid Upgrade Cycle?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ appears well-positioned to benefit from one of the most significant infrastructure themes of the decade: the modernization and expansion of America’s electric grid. As utilities race to accommodate rising power demand from data centers, electrification initiatives and renewable energy integration, the need for transmission and distribution upgrades continues to accelerate.



Its Power Delivery segment is emerging as a key growth engine in this environment. The business provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for transmission lines, substations and distribution networks, all of which are critical to grid reliability and capacity expansion. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment generated revenues of $1.05 billion, up 16% year over year, while EBITDA increased 40% and margins expanded 120 basis points, highlighting strong project execution and favorable market conditions.



MTZ’s broader infrastructure platform further strengthens its positioning. Through its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment, MasTec supports renewable energy projects and related grid connections, while its Communications business helps enable the fiber networks increasingly required to support digital infrastructure. This diversified model allows the company to participate across multiple layers of the infrastructure value chain. MasTec ended the first quarter of 2026 with a record 18-month backlog of $20.3 billion, up 28% year over year, supported by strong bookings across its end markets. Management subsequently raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting revenues of $17.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion.



While execution risks and project timing remain factors to watch, the long-term outlook for grid investment remains compelling. With growing exposure to transmission, distribution and power-related infrastructure projects, MasTec appears well-positioned to capitalize on America’s multiyear grid upgrade cycle and convert that opportunity into sustained growth.

MasTec vs. EMCOR vs. Dycom: Who Wins Grid Modernization?

MasTec, alongside EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Dycom Industries, Inc. DY, is benefiting from rising infrastructure spending. But the exposure of the three firms to the grid modernization demand differs significantly.



EMCOR participates in the grid modernization theme through its electrical and mechanical construction capabilities, particularly in utility, industrial and mission-critical infrastructure projects. Its diversified service portfolio provides steady exposure to public infrastructure spending. Dycom, while primarily focused on telecom and fiber deployment, benefits indirectly from utility network upgrades and broadband expansion initiatives.



Among the three, MasTec currently stands out for its backlog momentum and direct exposure to large-scale transmission and distribution projects, while EMCOR offers balanced infrastructure exposure and Dycom remains leveraged to communications networks.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have gained 21.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.21, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 35.3% and 32.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.