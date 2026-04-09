Can MasTec Balance Margin Expansion With Aggressive Growth Targets?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is entering a high-growth phase while shifting focus toward margin expansion, leveraging its scale and diversified end-market exposure. The company reported record revenues of $14.3 billion for 2025 and has set an aggressive target of $17 billion for 2026, representing a 19% increase. Management believes margin expansion can successfully accompany this growth as the massive capacity added in 2025 reaches maturity.



MasTec’s growth outlook remains compelling, supported by rising investments in energy infrastructure, clean energy and pipeline construction. In the Pipeline segment, the company anticipates a historical expansion cycle peaking in 2027, with 2026 serving as a high-volume bridge expected to yield mid-teens margins. Meanwhile, the Power Delivery segment’s margin is expected to improve through better execution and operating leverage, supported by the restart of the Greenlink project and a surge in transmission work.



At the same time, mix remains a key consideration. MTZ’s push into data center construction management introduces lower-margin revenue streams, though with attractive returns on capital and long-term strategic value. This reinforces that margin expansion will depend less on cost-cutting and more on execution discipline, scale benefits and project mix optimization.



Ultimately, MasTec's ability to achieve its $1.45 billion EBITDA forecast for 2026 depends on widget-level field productivity and disciplined capital allocation. Management has shifted its focus from simple volume sourcing to selective bidding, prioritizing projects with better risk-adjusted returns. With leverage at 1.7x and over $2 billion in liquidity, MasTec retains the flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions such as NV2A and McKee Utility Contractors, ensuring that aggressive top-line expansion does not come at the expense of bottom-line stability.



Margin expansion is now a central pillar of MasTec’s strategy. Rather than relying purely on volume growth, the company is increasingly focused on converting scale into profitability — positioning itself to sustain earnings growth alongside an ambitious top-line trajectory.

MasTec’s Positioning in Balancing Growth & Margins

Within energy and infrastructure construction markets, MasTec operates alongside well-established peers such as Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, both of which are similarly navigating the challenge of scaling growth while maintaining margin discipline.



Sterling’s recent performance has been driven by the exceptional results of its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments, both of which delivered substantial growth in revenues and adjusted operating income. This success was fueled by robust organic progress, the successful integration of strategic acquisitions and disciplined project execution. Sterling's adjusted EBITDA surged 70% year over year to $142.1 million, while its gross margin reached a record 21.7% in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improved project mix and heightened operational efficiency.



Quanta Services, by contrast, maintains its strongest competitive position in electric power infrastructure, supported by unmatched transmission and distribution capabilities and long-standing relationships with major North American utilities. Quanta Services' gross profit increased to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period, a trajectory supported by higher revenue volume and consistent project execution.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 65.7% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.58, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 60 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 31.5% and 28.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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