Can a Married Couple Retire on Social Security Alone?

Key Points

Married couples typically benefit from two Social Security checks.

The average couple gets between $36,732 and $49,824 per year from Social Security.

You may need to supplement your benefits with personal savings or income from a job.

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Living off Social Security alone is pretty difficult if you're a single adult. Even with the average benefit at an all-time high, most seniors still need to supplement their checks with other income sources if they want to live comfortably.

But married couples often get two benefits from the program, and that can leave some couples wondering whether they can get by on Social Security alone. The answer depends on the size of your benefits and the lifestyle you want.

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How much the average couple gets from Social Security

The average couple either gets two retirement benefits or one retirement benefit and one spousal benefit. It depends on the difference in the couple's earning histories.

A couple receiving a $2,076 average monthly retirement benefit as of February 2026 and a $985 average spousal benefit would get $3,061 per month, or $36,732 per year. That's better than what the typical single adult receives, but it's still not very much to live on.

A couple receiving two retirement benefits would fare better. If both were eligible for the average amount, they would get $4,152 per month, or $49,824 per year. It may be possible to live off of this sum alone. But a lot depends on where you live and how much you usually spend. Those living in expensive cities and those hoping for more than a modest income will likely still want more.

It's also worth bearing in mind that some couples will get a lot more than this. But those who receive large Social Security benefits are also those who have historically had higher incomes. So they're likely accustomed to a higher standard of living and may want to maintain it in retirement.

How to supplement your Social Security checks

The standard way to make up for what Social Security doesn't cover is to save on your own in a retirement account. Some people manage to save seven figures with consistent contributions. But the amount you end up with depends on when you start saving and how much you can set aside each pay period.

If you aren't able to save that much for retirement on your own, you're not out of luck. Some workers still qualify for pensions that provide regular retirement income. You may also be able to continue working in some capacity if you're still healthy enough. Even a part-time job could give you some much-needed stability.

It's worth exploring all the retirement income sources available to you before deciding which ones make the most sense for you. Having a few to fall back on increases your chances of retiring comfortably.

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