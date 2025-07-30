Can Lucid Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season? Things to Note

Lucid Group LCID is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 22 cents a share on revenues of $253.4 million.

The loss per share estimate for the second quarter of 2025 has narrowed by 2 cents over the past seven days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year improvement of 24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 26%.

In the trailing four quarters, this California-based electric vehicle (EV) startup missed EPS estimates thrice and beat once, with the average negative earnings surprise being 6.13%.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for LCID

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lucid this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LCID has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Lucid’s Q2 Results

Lucid sold 3,099 vehicles in the June quarter, a new record for the company. Deliveries rose 38% on a yearly basis and 6% on a sequential basis. A boost in deliveries is likely to have driven revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Production in the second quarter of 2025 came in at 3,863 units, up 83% from the corresponding period of 2024.

Lucid doesn’t break out delivery numbers for its Air and Gravity models, but these two are clearly driving sales. In May, Lucid offered up to $22,500 in discounts on the Air sedan—nearly 25% off its $90,000 price tag. The Gravity SUV launch has also been well received, with many buyers being former Tesla owners looking for a fresh start amid growing backlash tied to Elon Musk’s antics. In early 2025, about half of Lucid’s customers had switched from Tesla. For Gravity, over 75% of the orders came from first-time Lucid buyers. This suggests growing interest in Lucid’s premium EVs.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a couple of other players from the auto space, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:

Rivian Automotive RIVN will release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rivian’s to-be-reported quarter’s bottom and top line is pegged at a loss of 65 cents per share and $1.26 billion, respectively. Rivian surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, with the average surprise being 10.8%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL will release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 8. The company has an Earnings ESP of +17.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Axle’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 13 cents per share and $1.5 billion, respectively. American Axle surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 591%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.