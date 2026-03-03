Can Lemonade Stock Get to $100?

Key Points

Lemonade has reached 3 million customers in 11 years.

Growth is accelerating while its loss ratio is declining.

Lemonade stock trades at an attractive price.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has kept investors on their toes during the past few years as it builds its artificial intelligence (AI)-based insurance company. Growth is piping hot, and the company is grabbing market share from the big insurance giants.

As of this writing, Lemonade stock trades at about $53 per share, which means it would need to nearly double to reach $100. Let's see the path to get there.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why Lemonade is looking sweet

Let's first take a step back and see what's been happening at Lemonade during the past few years. The company, which is a digital insurance provider, got started in 2014, and it already has nearly 3 million customers. Lemonade uses AI and machine learning throughout its business, and it was built as a digital operation from the outset, well before AI became today's buzzword. It uses chatbots to onboard new customers and pay claims, simplifying transactions and skipping time-consuming, onerous processes.

The concept is taking off, and Lemonade has been demonstrating dramatic growth. In-force premium, its favored top-line metric, rose 31% year-over-year in the 2025 fourth quarter, while revenue increased 53%.

Business performance is measured by the loss ratio for insurance companies, or how much is paid out in claims and other expenses as a share of premiums collected (lower is better). Although it's taken time to get the algorithms right to achieve declines, it's finally happening. The trailing-12-month loss ratio fell from 73% in the previous fourth quarter to 64% in the 2025 fourth quarter, leading to gains on the bottom line.

Management expects to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the 2026 fourth quarter and positive net income next year.

The road to $100

Lemonade stock reached a high of $183 after it went public in a bull market frenzy, but then plunged to the $10 range amid doubts about its business model. It's been slowly recovering lost ground since then.

The simple way to look at it is that when sales double, so will the stock price. Lemonade stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 6.4, which is attractive for a fast-growing stock. At a compound annual revenue growth rate of 50%, which is lower than today's growth rate, it wouldn't take more than two years for the stock to double, assuming the valuation stays constant.

There's a lot of momentum, and if the company reaches profitability based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) next year, that could push the stock up as well.

Should you buy stock in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.