Can KTOS Become a Key Player in US Space Force Ground Systems?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is strengthening its position in space-based defense following a recent major contract win with a total potential value of $446.8 million. Under this agreement, the company will act as the prime contractor supporting the U.S. Space Force on a program focused on ground management and integration for missile warning and tracking systems. This win highlights Kratos’ growing role in supporting critical space infrastructure tied to national security.



The program centers on building and maintaining ground systems required to operate satellite constellations in medium Earth orbit. These systems are responsible for managing satellite operations, processing mission data and ensuring secure communication. They also play a key role in detecting and tracking advanced threats, including hypersonic and maneuvering missiles, which are becoming increasingly important in modern defense planning.



Kratos will also take on the role of system integrator, leading a team of industry partners to bring together existing and next-generation systems into a unified network. The goal is to create a scalable and connected ground architecture that can support multiple satellites and adapt to future mission needs. This includes setting up both primary and backup operational capabilities to ensure continuity and reliability.



Another important aspect of this effort is building a secure and flexible system that can support long-term operations. The architecture is designed to handle evolving threats while maintaining strong cybersecurity and reliable mission management. With its experience in ground systems and space communications, Kratos is positioning itself to take on larger and more complex programs in the future.

Companies Expanding Space Ground System Capabilities

As space-based defense systems continue to grow, companies are focusing on building advanced ground infrastructure to support satellite operations. Companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX are also strengthening their presence in this area.



Northrop Grumman develops space systems and supporting ground infrastructure used for missile warning and national security missions.



L3Harris Technologies provides communication networks, ground systems and mission solutions that support satellite operations and space defense programs.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 40% and 37.30%, respectively.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 7.9X compared with the industry average of 11.73X.



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KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Kratos Defense shares have surged 134.8% compared with the industry’s 35.9% growth.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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