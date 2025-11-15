Can Kraft Heinz Pull Off a Three-Step Comeback?

Key Points

Cost-cutting can stabilize margins, but only brand strength can reignite long-term growth.

Kraft must invest wisely to reposition its business for the future.

The split is a make-or-break moment for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Kraft Heinz ›

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) has undertaken cost-cutting efforts, restructurings, and rebranding initiatives. Now, it's betting on something bigger -- a breakup that could finally bring its sprawling food empire back to life.

The question investors are asking is whether this is just another financial shuffle -- or the start of a real turnaround.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Underneath the headlines, Kraft Heinz's comeback plan hinges on three things: brand relevance, profitability, and flawless execution. Miss one, and the recipe falls apart.

Winning back consumer mindshare

At its core, Kraft Heinz's challenge isn't cost; it's connection. The company's brands are everywhere, but younger consumers rarely choose them with enthusiasm. Years of cost-cutting and underinvestment left Kraft Heinz reacting to trends rather than shaping them.

That's why the upcoming spinoff of Global Taste Elevation Co. -- one of the two future entities -- is so crucial. It will house faster-growing brands like Heinz, HP, and ABC, focusing on flavor, innovation, and international expansion.

To reignite growth, Kraft Heinz must move beyond defending shelf space. It needs to win back consumers' hearts -- through healthier sauces, premium condiments, and convenience-driven formats. If the company can turn organic sales growth from negative to even a modest +3% annually, the market's perception could shift from stagnant to rebuilding.

This isn't about nostalgia. It's about proving that Kraft Heinz can still innovate in a world that has moved beyond processed comfort food.

Make every dollar work harder

The second step is profitability. After years of margin pressure from inflation and logistics costs, Kraft Heinz must show that scale still pays. The easy efficiencies have already been captured -- now comes the harder work of smarter operations.

Management's path forward involves precision -- utilizing data to inform pricing and promotions, streamlining supply chains, and optimizing product mix to favor higher-margin lines. It is also leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its efforts to reimagine its business processes.

Gross margins currently hover around 32.3%, down from 34.7% in 2024. A recovery to 34 to 35% could signal that its turnaround has teeth. Combine that with rising free cash flow (already up 20% or more year to date) and a dividend of 6.7% (as of writing), and the stock may start to attract contrarian investors.

The key to future success is using those savings wisely -- not just for buybacks, but to fund innovation and marketing. Cutting costs can stabilize a company. Investing them well is what revives it.

Execute the split perfectly

Finally, there's the execution test. The planned separation could be the most consequential decision since the 2015 merger that created Kraft Heinz.

The bull case: Each company gains clarity. The global arm focuses on growth, while the North American grocery division optimizes for stability, cash generation, and dividends. Done right, the split could unlock significant upside over time as investors revalue the faster-growing entity.

The bear case: dis-synergies, integration costs, and confusion. Management estimates roughly $300 million in additional expenses from the separation, which is a substantial cost if performance doesn't improve.

In other words, execution here isn't optional; it's existential. The market has seen this story before -- a big restructuring followed by more disappointment. To break the cycle, Kraft Heinz must demonstrate precision, transparency, and measurable progress on a quarterly basis until the split is completed by late 2026.

What do all these mean for investors?

If Kraft Heinz delivers on these three fronts -- reigniting brand love, rebuilding margins, and executing the split with discipline -- the coming years could mark a quiet rebirth.

But if any leg falters, the story risks collapsing back into the familiar pattern of missed expectations and slow decline.

For long-term investors, the setup is intriguing. Kraft Heinz isn't the next growth story, but rather a value reset play with the potential to turn steady cash flow into modest but durable compounding.

In a world chasing flashy AI narratives, a slow, operational comeback is what the contrarian investors need.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you buy stock in Kraft Heinz, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kraft Heinz wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.