Can Keysight's New RF Wireless Testing Solutions Drive Future Growth?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has introduced two new Radio Frequency (RF) signal analyzers, the Pro XA6 SA6320A and Expert XA5 SA6210A, to help engineers test and validate complex wireless systems more efficiently. The new solutions are built to meet growing demand for 5G, Wi-Fi, radar and high-frequency wireless communications.



Keysight's Pro XA6 SA6320A offers up to 8 GHz analysis bandwidth and frequency coverage up to 67 GHz, enabling engineers to evaluate wideband and high-frequency systems with greater accuracy. The analyzer also features advanced RF performance, including improved noise and phase-noise measurements, GPU-accelerated 5G NR analysis and support for regulatory-compliant testing with up to 80 MHz resolution bandwidth.



The Expert XA5 SA6210A is designed to accelerate wireless testing and validation across 5G NR, wireless local area network MIMO, ultra-wideband, radar and other RF applications. It offers fast swept measurements up to 32 GHz, dual-receiver architecture and up to 2 GHz analysis bandwidth, enabling quicker detection of signal issues, improved measurement accuracy and more efficient RF testing workflows.



As wireless technologies become increasingly complex, Keysight's new RF signal analyzers deliver accurate measurements faster, helping shorten development cycles and streamline product design. These products are likely to strengthen the company’s position in the wireless testing market.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Wireless Market?

Keysight faces competition from Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV and Vistance Networks, Inc. VISN. Viavi is expanding its wireless testing offerings to help telecom operators improve and manage 5G networks more efficiently. The company is investing in AI-powered and Open RAN testing technologies to enhance network performance. Viavi is developing solutions that support the future rollout of 6G wireless networks.



Vistance is focusing on strengthening its network infrastructure and connectivity solutions to support next-generation communication networks. The company is also using AI and machine learning to improve network performance and efficiency. Vistance announced the sale of its RUCKUS Networks business to focus more on its core network solutions portfolio.

KEYS’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Keysight shares have rallied 115.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 129.2%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 33.63 forward earnings, lower than 40.08 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 5.8% to $9.44 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have increased 4.2% to $10.91.



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Keysight stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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