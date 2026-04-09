Can Jabil's Next-Generation Telecom Solutions Drive Future Growth?

Jabil Inc. JBL, a global leader in electronics manufacturing services, is increasingly focusing on strengthening its presence in the telecom industry through its end-to-end design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Jabili is aligning its expertise with the growing demand for 5G, IoT and high-speed networking to enable telecom equipment manufacturers to deliver high-performance, secure and scalable solutions.



Jabil’s telecom portfolio includes network infrastructure, data center hardware and connectivity devices such as routers, switches, base station modules, small cells, fiber-optic equipment and network gateways. It uses advanced manufacturing and efficient design to deliver high-quality, reliable products for global markets. It also provides integration, testing and supply chain services that help telecom companies develop products faster and reduce costs while supporting large-scale deployments such as 5G networks.



The company focuses on new technologies like edge computing, IoT networks and smart infrastructure. Using advanced processors, memory and connectivity solutions, it creates fast, energy-efficient telecom devices capable of handling large amounts of data. With a global presence, Jabil works with major telecom companies worldwide like Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei, ensuring their products meet global standards and support modern, scalable networks.



Jabil enhances the telecom ecosystem by delivering robust and efficient solutions across the operations network. Its skills support innovation and help in developing next-generation communication networks.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Telecom Sector?

Jabil faces competition from Celestica Inc. CLS and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Celestica is growing its presence in the telecom industry by providing advanced networking hardware for high-speed data and connectivity. Strong demand in its communications segment is driving a large share of its revenues. The company has partnered with RocNet Supply to expand networking solutions for telecom and broadband providers.



Sanmina is expanding its role in the telecom industry by producing advanced networking and fiber-optic equipment for high-speed communication networks. The company is focusing on next-generation technologies in data centers and edge computing that support telecom and 5G infrastructure. It is strengthening its position in the telecom sector through partnerships with companies like Nokia and AMD.

JBL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Jabil has rallied 109% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 151.3%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 21.21 forward earnings, lower than 23.93 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for Jabil for 2026 have moved up 6.2% to $12.30 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 6.9% to $14.35.



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Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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