Can Jabil's Consumer Electronics Expertise Boost Future Profits?

Jabil Inc. JBL is focused on strengthening its footprint in the consumer electronics market by expanding its advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhancing partnerships with leading global technology brands. The company facilitates customers by designing, engineering and manufacturing a broad range of connected devices and electronic components for global markets.



JBL offers complete solutions for consumer electronics, from design and prototyping to manufacturing and testing, helping brands to launch products faster while ensuring quality and reliability. The company manufactures components and systems for smart home devices, connected appliances, wearables, personal electronics, and other IoT technologies, utilizing its expertise in advanced plastics, metal fabrication, PCB assemblies and precision machining to help brands innovate at a global scale.



Jabil partners with leading consumer electronics and technology brands like Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Meta, Dyson and GoPro, helping them to bring innovative devices and components. Its worldwide facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia strengthen its operations, reduce supply chain risks and bring manufacturing closer to customers. With the growing demand for smart and connected devices, Jabil is well-positioned to support innovation and meet the changing needs of the consumer electronics market.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Consumer Electronics Market?

Jabil faces competition from Benchmark Electronics, Inc. BHE and Flex Ltd. FLEX. Benchmark Electronics provides design, engineering, and manufacturing services for electronic products, helping brands bring complex, consumer-focused devices to market efficiently. The company is expanding its global facilities, including a new site in Mexico, to increase capacity and better support production across various electronics segments.



Flex serves the consumer electronics market by providing comprehensive design, engineering, and manufacturing services for products, such as digital gaming devices, personal computing, wearables, and other connected technologies. The company partners with leading brands, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Amazon, and Sony, to help bring smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other connected devices to market efficiently.

JBL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Jabil has gained 54.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 79.5%.



Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 21.03 forward earnings, lower than 23.87 for the industry.



Earnings estimates for Jabil for 2026 have moved up 4.8% to $11.58 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 2.6% to $13.42.



Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

