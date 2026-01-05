Can Intel's Xeon 6900 Processors Drive Long-Term Growth?

Intel Corporation’s (INTC) Xeon 6900 processors have many high-performance cores, faster memory, and built-in AI acceleration, making them ideal for data centers, cloud, and AI workloads. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) recently introduced its latest 6U SuperBlade server platform, a high-density, modular blade solution powered by dual Intel Xeon 6900 Series processors. This collaboration helps Intel strengthen its position as a leading supplier of server CPUs for high-density, high-performance workloads in the future.

The processors deliver significant compute power with up to 128 performance cores and support for advanced memory and I/O technologies. They feature a modern chiplet architecture built on Intel’s latest process, enabling up to 12 DDR5 memory channels with speeds up to DDR5-6400 and MRDIMM-8800, and up to 96 PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 lanes for high capacity and expansion.

Intel had earlier partnered with Cisco to build an integrated platform combining Intel Xeon 6 system-on-chip and Cisco Unfired Edge, bringing AI computing, networking, and security closer to the edge for faster real-time AI processing. The company plans to launch its next-generation Panther Lake mobile CPUs and Nova Lake-S desktop processors in the near term, featuring more cores and improved AI performance.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global hardware segment is expected to generate revenues of $222,032.6 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.9% due to rising demand for powerful computing systems and infrastructure. Intel’s ongoing innovation, industry collaboration, AI acceleration, enhanced energy efficiency, and broader server-to-PC performance improvements make it a competitive player in the evolving market.

How Are Competitors Advancing?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a top-tier mobile processor for Android phones, offering a fast Oryon CPU with improved AI and graphics performance. Qualcomm introduced its AI200 and AI250 chips to boost AI performance in data centers, expanding beyond mobile devices into AI infrastructure. The Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme are two new processors for Windows laptops and PCs that the company plans to launch imminently.

AMD has introduced Ryzen AI and Ryzen 9000 processors for laptops and desktops, offering high performance and AI features. It also launched Ryzen 9 9950X3D as a flagship desktop CPU with high core counts and a large cache for gaming and creation workloads. AMD is preparing to launch next-generation Zen 6 CPUs to further improve performance and efficiency.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 98.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.8%.



Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 1.61 book value, lower than 32.69 of the industry average.



INTC’s earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 6.3% to 34 cents per share, while those for 2026 have declined 6.5% to 58 cents over the past 60 days.



Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

