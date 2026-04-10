Can Intel's Long-Term AI Cloud Deal With Google Drive Future Profit?

Intel Corporation INTC is strengthening its position in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure through a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc. GOOGL. The deal highlights Intel’s focus on powering next-generation cloud systems by combining Intel’s compute capabilities with specialized acceleration technologies to improve efficiency and performance.



Under the agreement, Intel’s Xeon processors, including the latest Intel Xeon 6 CPUs (Central Processing Unit), will continue to power Google Cloud’s data centers. These CPUs handle key tasks like managing workloads, processing data and supporting AI training and inference. They help Google Cloud run different types of workloads efficiently, from machine learning to fast-response applications.



In addition, Intel and Google are expanding their co-development of custom Application-specific integrated circuit or ASIC-based Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). These custom chips are designed to offload networking, storage and security tasks from the CPU, improving overall system efficiency and freeing up compute resources for more critical operations.



By integrating Xeon CPUs with IPUs, Intel is enabling a more balanced architecture that optimizes both general-purpose and specialized processing. Through this collaboration, Intel has positioned itself as a key enabler of scalable, efficient AI infrastructure for the future.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is focusing on edge AI, enabling smartphones and cars to run AI directly on the devices without using the cloud. It is expanding in the AI data center market with new chips such as AI200 and AI250 for large-scale AI workloads. The company is further using its Snapdragon platforms to grow in automotive and robotics AI.



AMD is building powerful AI chips like Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs for data centers to support massive AI tasks. It is creating full AI infrastructure systems, including rack-scale platforms such as Helios, for training and running large AI models. The company is working with cloud and tech partners to expand AI computing across cloud, enterprise and edge devices.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 210.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 71.5%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 2.44 book value, lower than 27.96 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 remain static at 47 cents per share, while those for 2027 have increased 1.1% to 95 cents over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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