Can Intel's Expanded AI Infrastructure Portfolio Drive Future Growth?

Intel Corporation INTC has launched new Intel Xeon 6+ processors to extend its AI-ready platform across data center, network and edge. The company also expanded its 800 Series Ethernet portfolio with E835 controllers and network adapters, and provided fresh details on its next-generation AI accelerator, Crescent Island. Intel’s new offerings are designed to support AI workloads by improving computing performance, networking speed and AI processing.



Intel's latest processors are built on its advanced 18A process technology and are designed to deliver high performance and efficiency for cloud, telecom and data center applications. Featuring up to 288 Efficient-cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory and 96 PCIe Gen 5 lanes, it helps customers handle more workloads while reducing power consumption and infrastructure costs. The platform can consolidate up to nine older servers into one, helping reduce operating costs, save space and improve overall data center efficiency.



The company also introduced the Ethernet E835 controllers and network adapters to support the growing needs of AI, cloud and edge networking. The networking solution offers speeds up to 200 GbE and improved power efficiency, helping customers enhance network performance while reducing operating expenses. Intel expanded its Xeon 6300 processor family with a new 12-core chip for small and medium-sized businesses, enabling higher server performance without requiring major hardware upgrades.



In addition, Intel disclosed new details about Crescent Island, its next-generation AI inference GPU. Built on the Xe 3P architecture, the accelerator features up to 480GB of LPDDR5x memory and a power-efficient 350W design, optimized for large AI models and advanced inference applications that require high memory capacity, bandwidth and energy efficiency. These launches are likely to strengthen Intel's position in AI infrastructure by providing a comprehensive portfolio for the growing adoption of AI across industries.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon C Platform, bringing AI capabilities to entry-level Windows laptops. The platform includes an integrated Neural Processing Unit that enables on-device AI features while delivering strong battery life and power efficiency. Qualcomm is also expanding its focus on on-device AI across PCs, smartphones, wearables and other connected devices through its Snapdragon platforms.



AMD continues to strengthen its AI strategy through new AI hardware, software and infrastructure solutions. The company is helping customers build and deploy AI applications across cloud and data center environments. AMD is enhancing its AI software ecosystem with developer tools and resources that make AI adoption easier and more efficient.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 438.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 66.7%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 4.4 book value, lower than 27.97 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 133.3% to $1.05 per share, while those for 2027 have increased 51.6% to $1.44 over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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