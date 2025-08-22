Can Identity Security Fuel CrowdStrike’s Next Growth Phase?

With Q2 earnings approaching, investors will be looking for signals that CrowdStrike’s growth remains intact despite recent stock weakness. Several key indicators can provide insight into customer adoption and broader platform strength.

ARR Growth: CrowdStrike’s annual recurring revenue is the primary metric for gauging subscription expansion, including uptake of new modules like identity protection. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted strong 22% year-over-year (YOY) growth in ending ARR. However, it also showed an 8% YOY decline in net new ARR.

Sustained or accelerating ARR growth would suggest the platform continues to resonate with customers and that cross-selling efforts are paying off.

Module Adoption Trends: While identity-specific numbers are not disclosed, a rising number of multi-module customers is a strong proxy for adoption and platform stickiness.

In the company’s last earnings report, it reported that:

48% of customers use six or more modules

32% of customers use seven or more modules

22% of customers use eight or more modules

Management Commentary on Customer Traction: Any anecdotal evidence or case studies regarding Falcon Identity Security adoption can provide color on its growth trajectory, even if numbers are not yet material.

How Low Could CRWD Stock Go?

CrowdStrike stock has pulled back meaningfully from its summer highs near $520 and now trades around $415, below its 50-day moving average of $467. Momentum indicators confirm the weakness: the MACD is negative, and the RSI near 33 shows the stock is approaching oversold territory.

That combination suggests the stock could be due for a short-term bounce if buyers step in, but the near-term trend remains bearish. Investors should watch $410 as an important support level and the 50-day moving average as a key resistance point.

With earnings coming up, a positive surprise on ARR growth or platform adoption could be the catalyst for a reversal. However, a miss or even cautious guidance could see the stock test deeper support in the $380–$390 range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.