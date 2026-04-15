Can IBM's Focus on Improving Cybersecurity Measures Aid the Stock?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM is focusing on improving cybersecurity measures across business enterprises against agentic-enabled threats in an evolving AI landscape. The company has launched IBM Autonomous Security, a multi-agent powered service with interoperable, vendor-agnostic digital workers that operate across an organization's full security for coordinated decision making, response and intelligence at machine speed. This has helped business enterprises reduce operational friction and improve resiliency while strengthening compliance outcomes.



Leveraging coordinated AI agents, IBM Autonomous Security helps to analyze potential exploit paths to enforce security policies across the applicable security tools and contain threats with minimal human intervention. Offering deep visibility into security gaps, policy weaknesses and AI-specific exposures, it helps to reduce exposure windows and accelerate containment of high-velocity attacks.



This will help to provide a holistic and integrative threat management approach to help security analysts better comprehend critical threats. In addition, it will reduce manual investigations and operational tasks with auto-recommend actions based on the historical patterns of analyzed activity and pre-set confidence levels. This, in turn, will help to effectively mitigate multi-dimensional cyber threats that have become rampant over time.

How Are Competitors Performing in Cybersecurity?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW has aggressively shifted toward a platform-based approach, integrating firewall, cloud security, endpoint protection and threat intelligence into a unified ecosystem. The company is also investing heavily in AI-driven threat detection and automation, which improves response times and reduces manual intervention. Its strength in fast-growing segments like SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and zero-trust architecture puts it in good standing.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD focuses on its Falcon platform, which provides endpoint security and threat intelligence via the cloud. CrowdStrike’s solution is built from the ground up for cloud environments and leverages advanced AI and machine learning to detect and respond to threats in real time. It is widely seen as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity firms in the evolving security landscape.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IBM has surged 0.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 144.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.13, below the industry tally of 3.82.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s earnings for 2026 has decreased marginally over the past 60 days.





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IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.