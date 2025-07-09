Can IBM Power11 Server Redefine Business Application Processes?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has launched IBM Power11, the next-generation IBM Power server, which offers up to 55% better core performance and up to 45% more capacity compared to its predecessors. The offering facilitates business enterprises to achieve higher resiliency, performance and scalability for seamless hybrid deployment on-premises or in the IBM Cloud. This, in turn, enables firms to reduce complexity, improve workload efficiency and gain hybrid cloud flexibility to maintain competitiveness in the AI era.



Leveraging advanced technologies like autonomous patching and automated workload movement using generative AI, IBM Power enables planned system maintenance to avoid costly planned downtime and help reduce operational risk. It interoperates with IBM Concert using generative AI to provide actionable insights and automate remediation. This reduces operational costs for patching vulnerabilities through fast response times and higher efficiency for securing all systems, freeing up IT resources and manpower, which then can be used for other productive purposes.



In addition, the IBM Power Cyber Vault solution enables guaranteed ransomware threat detection in less than a minute with proactive immutable snapshots that are automatically captured, stored and tested on a custom-defined schedule. Boasting AI-ready infrastructure with built-in, on-chip acceleration, IBM Power also helps scale operations to support mission-critical AI workloads with twice the performance per watt versus comparable x86 servers.

Other Blue-Chip Tech Firms Focusing on AI

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN strategic expansion of its Bedrock platform has positioned it as a frontrunner in the enterprise AI race. Amazon Bedrock has emerged as a game-changing, fully managed service that offers enterprises seamless access to high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies. The platform's recent developments, including automated reasoning checks and multi-agent collaboration capabilities, address critical challenges in AI adoption while opening new revenue streams for Amazon's cloud division.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT is striving to maintain its competitive edge in AI with the introduction of the Agent Store, which creates a new marketplace for AI-powered workplace assistants. The platform already features more than 70 agents and provides developers with monetization opportunities through Microsoft 365 Copilot integration. The Azure AI Foundry application and agent development hub has now been adopted by developers at more than 70,000 enterprises and digital-native companies. Microsoft's Azure AI Agent Service has been utilized by more than 10,000 organizations to build, deploy and scale agents.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IBM has surged 63.3% over the past year compared with 4.3% growth for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.98, slightly above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s earnings for 2025 has remained static over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.