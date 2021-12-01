Can I Travel To The Philippines From The U.S.?

As the global Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the Omicron variant brings new concern, countries are once again implementing tighter restrictions and requirements on travel in hopes to slow the spread.

Can You Travel to the Philippines?

The short answer? It depends.

U.S. citizens who already have valid visas may enter the Philippines and will not be required to quarantine when entering from the United States. However, visa issuance for U.S. citizens is suspended until further notice.

The Philippines recently updated its list of countries considered low, medium and high risk with green being lowest, yellow in the middle and red the highest. Risk, in this situation, refers to the rate of incidence and case counts.

Countries on the “Red” list cannot enter the Philippines. These countries include: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. The United States is classified as “yellow.”

Testing and Vaccination Requirements to Enter the Philippines

“Red” Countries

As of November 30, 2021, inbound international travelers coming from a “red” list country, or travelers who have been to a “red” list country within the last 14 days prior to arriving in the Philippines, cannot enter the country, regardless of vaccination status.

“Yellow” Countries

Vaccinated

Passengers are required to show a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours from departure. Additionally, a 3-day facility-based quarantine will be required while awaiting an additional RT-PCR test.

If a passenger does not arrive with a negative RT-PCR test, they will be required to quarantine in a government approved facility for 5 days and the release of their negative test results.

A facility-based quarantine means you must stay at a state approved and dedicated property specifically for quarantining. The Filipino Bureau of Quarantine has provided a list of these approved facility-based quarantine accommodations, which you can access here.

Additionally, 14-days of self-monitoring, beginning the day of arrival, is required. Self-monitoring means you must actively watch for symptoms of Covid-19

Partially Vaccinated, Unvaccinated or Unverifiable Vaccination Status

Passengers who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination status are required to undergo facility-based quarantine for seven days and until the release of their negative test results. Once released, a home quarantine of 14 days from the time of arrival is mandatory.

“Green” Countries

Vaccinated

Vaccinated passengers arriving from “green” countries must take an RT-PCR test at least 72 hours before their flight departs.

No facility-based quarantine is required, but 14 days of self-monitoring is recommended.

Partially Vaccinated, Unvaccinated or Unverifiable Vaccination Status

Passengers in this category must undergo a 5-day facility-based quarantine. They will be released on the fifth day as long as their test results come back as negative. Plus 14 days of self-monitoring for symptoms will also be required.

Testing and Vaccination Requirements to Enter the United States

Testing and vaccination requirements to enter the United States by air are as follow:

U.S. Citizens: Do not have to be vaccinated, but for those not fully vaccinated, a negative Covid-19 test must be taken no more than one day before their flight departs. Vaccinated citizens will need to show proof of vaccination and will also need to present proof of a negative Covid test result. Tests for vaccinated citizens must be taken no more than 3 days before flight departure. Lastly, U.S. citizens who can show proof of having Covid-19 within 90 days of departure, proof being a positive test result and documentation of recovery, may also enter the United States.

Do not have to be vaccinated, but for those not fully vaccinated, a negative Covid-19 test must be taken no more than one day before their flight departs. Vaccinated citizens will need to show proof of vaccination and will also need to present proof of a negative Covid test result. Tests for vaccinated citizens must be taken no more than 3 days before flight departure. Lastly, U.S. citizens who can show proof of having Covid-19 within 90 days of departure, proof being a positive test result and documentation of recovery, may also enter the United States. Non-U.S. Citizens: Required to be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of vaccination status. Additionally, a negative Covid-19 test result prior to boarding must be presented.

Requirements When Transiting the Country

If you have transited through a “red” list country, but did not leave that country’s airport, you will be allowed to transit through the Philippines.

Other Important Things to Know

Face masks are required by government mandate in all public spaces. As of November 30, public transportation is still open, but intercity and interstate travel is restricted. Domestic air travel is also restricted. Those who do not abide by the mandates could face fines or even imprisonment.

