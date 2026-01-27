Can HIG Offset Rising Expenses in Q4 With Higher Premiums?

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.17 per share on revenues of $5.1 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against no downward movement over the past seven days. Meanwhile, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford Insurance’s revenues is pegged at $19.9 billion, implying a rise of 9.1% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $12.54, calling for a jump of around 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HIG beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.3%.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Q4 Earnings Whispers for HIG

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Hartford Insurance this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

HIG has an Earnings ESP of -0.73% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HIG’s Q4 Results?

The top line of Hartford Insurance is likely to have gained from higher premiums across its Business Insurance and Personal Insurance businesses in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for overall net premiums earned is pegged at $6.2 billion, which implies a 6% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Consistent rate hikes, new business growth and steady retention rates are likely to have supported the Business Insurance business. The consensus estimate for Business Insurance’s earned premiums is $3.6 billion, indicating 8.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The Personal Insurance business is expected to have gained from renewal written price increases. The Homeowners Insurance business is likely to have benefited from favorable net rates and increased insured values. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earned premiums in the Personal Insurance business is pegged at $946.7 million, which indicates a 4.5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Employee Benefits business is likely to have been driven by favorable mortality trends and persistent strength in long-term disability claim recoveries. The consensus mark for the unit’s revenues is $1.8 billion, indicating a 2.8% rise from the prior-year quarter's figure. Additionally, Hartford Insurance's fourth-quarter investment results are likely to be bolstered by increased returns from its diversified portfolio.

However, the bottom line is expected to have been pressured by higher insurance operating costs and other expenses. HIG’s margins are also likely to have been impacted by ongoing investments in digital, analytics and data science capabilities.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for HIG, here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +14.03% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating 17.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $374 million. SKWD beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.6%.

Hagerty, Inc. HGTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hagerty’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating 100% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past seven days. The consensus estimate for HGTY’s revenues is pegged at $327.8 million.

First American Financial Corporation FAF has an Earnings ESP of +2.12% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American Financial’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.49 per share, indicating 10.4% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.1%. The consensus estimate for FAF’s revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.