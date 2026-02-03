Can the Government Withhold Part of Your Social Security Check?

Key Points

Failure to repay money to the federal government can lead to garnishment of your Social Security benefits.

A growing number of retirees carry student loan debt, and falling into arrears can lead to smaller Social Security payments.

Missing child support and/or alimony payments leads to the most substantial withholdings.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If Social Security is an important component of your retirement plan, it's probably good to know that federal law generally protects your Social Security benefits from creditors. However, did you know that if you fail to repay money to the federal government, it's possible the government will recover the money due by withholding it from your Social Security benefits?

The three most important things to know about money being withheld are:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Withholding can occur only if the SSA receives a garnishment court order. It shouldn't come as a surprise. The SSA will usually send a notification if it's going to withhold any part of your benefits. Depending on the type of debt, garnishment can't exceed a specific percentage of your monthly benefit amount.

Here's a rundown of when the Social Security Administration (SSA) is required to withhold money.

Federal taxes

The IRS has the right to levy a portion of your Social Security benefits if you have unpaid back taxes. However, the most that can be withheld is 15% of each Social Security payment until the tax debt is paid in full. That means if you normally receive a Social Security benefit of $2,000, the most the SSA can withhold is $300.

Federal student loans

A growing number of retirees still carry student loan debt, either from their own education or from loans they took out for their children's education. In the event you fail to make payments and a loan falls into default, the SSA is likely to receive a court order telling it to garnish your Social Security benefits.

Child support and alimony

If you've been ordered by a court to pay child or spousal support, a portion of your Social Security payments can be garnished if you skip out on payments. Unlike with most federal debt, the percentage withheld from your benefits for this can be substantial. That's because the law limits garnishment to either the maximum allowable in your state or the maximum allowed under the Consumer Credit Protection Act, whichever is less.

The federal limits are as follows:

If you're supporting a spouse and/or child other than the spouse and/or child(ren) you've been ordered to support: The most the SSA can withhold is 50% of your monthly benefits until the debt is satisfied.

If you're not supporting another spouse or child: The garnishment can reach 60%.

If support payments are 12 or more weeks late: 55% or 65% can be withheld.

Federal agency overpayments

If a government agency determines that you've been overpaid for certain benefits in the past, your benefits can be garnished to make up for the overpayment. You should receive notification from the SSA early enough to appeal the decision or, if you're facing financial hardship, to lower the repayment amount.

Between Medicare premiums and the rising cost of living, it can be easy to let a bill slip through the cracks. However, as you're paying bills, you want to be extra careful to pay federal and court-ordered debts.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.