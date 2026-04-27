Can General Mills' Innovation Push Help Restore Sales Growth?

General Mills, Inc. GIS is leaning on a strategic pivot toward heightened innovation and brand investment to revitalize its top-line performance. As part of its "Remarkable Experience Framework," the company has deliberately increased spending on product development, packaging design and brand communications to sharpen its competitive edge.



The strategy is beginning to show early signs of traction. In North America Retail, the company’s focus on superior products, highlighted by successful launches like Cheerios Protein cereal, Progresso Pitmaster soup and Mott’s filled bars, has helped keep the segment on track to achieve a roughly 25% increase in net sales from new products in fiscal 2026.



Furthermore, the company has implemented consumer-relevant renovations across its top 10 U.S. categories, focusing on taste, convenience and value. These efforts have been paired with "price-pack architecture" initiatives, such as Chex Mix tubs, which have proven incremental to the company’s snacks business.



At its third-quarterearnings call management pointed to improvements in key underlying metrics, including household penetration, baseline volume and pound-share performance, particularly in North America Retail. These trends suggest that recent investments are gaining consumer traction, even as top-line growth remains under pressure. In the third quarter, General Mills’ performance was hurt by the planned increase in brand and value investments, the impact of divestitures and timing-related headwinds. These factors contributed to lower sales and profitability.



Overall, General Mills appears to be in a transition phase, prioritizing brand strength and volume recovery amid near-term earnings pressure. Although early indicators are encouraging, the durability of this strategy will depend on whether improved competitiveness translates into sustained organic sales growth and a steadier earnings recovery.

GIS vs. Peers: Innovation Strategies in Focus

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG maintains a “horses for courses” strategy, focusing its growth businesses — frozen and snacks — on volume recovery. Through targeted innovation and brand investments, Conagra Brands has made progress in improving volume trends in these segments. Looking ahead, Conagra Brands plans to remain agile, leveraging productivity and pricing levers to navigate the evolving inflationary environment.



The Campbell's Company CPB is focusing on innovation and product evolution to support demand, advancing new platforms like Condensed Sauces and expanding usage occasions in at-home cooking. To strengthen Campbell's portfolio, it is leveraging a mix of new launches and product enhancements. The timing and consistency with which these efforts translate into measurable sales gains remain an area to monitor for Campbell's.

General Mills’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of General Mills have lost 4.1% in the past month compared with the industry’s decline of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, General Mills currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 10.6, which is down from the industry average of 13.74.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 18.3% and 4.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.