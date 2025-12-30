Can GE Vernova's Strategic Acquisitions Boost Its Energy Transition?

GE Vernova Inc. GEV is benefiting from acquisitions, either buying or integrating other businesses to strengthen its overall operations. GEV is enhancing its core strengths in electrification and power grid infrastructure. A stronger grid is essential as electricity demand rises, and these capabilities make GEV more competitive in supplying critical energy infrastructure.



The acquisitions help GEV expand its market reach by giving it access to new customers, regions and product offerings. This allows the company to compete more effectively across different energy markets, increasing its revenue opportunities.



In October 2025, GE Vernova announced plans to acquire the remaining 50% stake in Prolec GE. The acquisition will strengthen GEV’s Electrification segment by expanding its manufacturing footprint and enhancing its ability to meet rising demand for grid infrastructure. The deal is expected to be closed by mid-2026.



In August 2025, GE Vernova acquired Alteia, because it brings advanced AI and visual intelligence technology directly into its GridOS® software platform. This strengthens GEV’s strategic position in the growing market for AI-enabled electrification and utility software solutions.



In March 2025, GE Vernova completed the acquisition of gas turbine combustion parts business from Woodward. This strengthens its supply chain, improves production reliability, and reduces dependence on external suppliers, enhancing its ability to meet rising electricity demand, particularly from data centers and grid expansion.



Data centers require reliable, large-scale electricity infrastructure, while the energy transition calls for modern grids and electrification solutions. By aligning its acquisitions with these trends, GEV is well positioned to drive sustainable and profitable growth.

Companies Expanding Through Acquisitions

Some other companies that are also focused on expanding operations through acquisitions have been discussed below:



Constellation Energy’s CEG acquisition of Calpine will combine CEG’s leading clean energy platform with Calpine’s reliable natural gas assets. The deal is expected to boost EPS by over 20% in 2026, adding at least $2 to EPS through 2029.



Vistra Corp. VST completed the acquisition of seven modern natural gas plants from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for around 2,600 MW of capacity in key markets in October 2025, expanding its fleet and enhancing reliable power delivery.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 30.65% and 82.06%, respectively, year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GEV is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 50.13X compared with the industry average of 20.64X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, the company’s shares have risen 25.3% compared with the industry’s 13.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.