Can FuelCell Energy Power Data Centers Amid Grid Limits?

FuelCell Energy FCEL is presenting its carbonate fuel cell technology as a practical solution to a growing challenge in data center development: electricity demand is rising faster than grid capacity can be expanded. The company points to AI and cloud computing as major drivers, as these workloads require steady, high-density power that many utilities cannot deliver quickly. New grid connections, substations, or large turbines often face lengthy delays, creating real risks to reliable power access for both large and smaller data center operators.



In this environment, FuelCell Energy highlights behind-the-meter generation as a quicker way to secure power. Its modular fuel cell systems can be installed within months rather than years and can operate independently of the grid, helping projects avoid utility bottlenecks. Built around 1.25-megawatt modules, FCEL’s systems can scale with rising demand and be placed near data centers, where space and power access are often limited. This approach reduces dependence on slow grid upgrades, turbine procurement and complicated permitting.



From an operational perspective, the company emphasizes features suited to mission-critical data centers. The fuel cells provide continuous baseload power, can keep running even if the grid goes down and can ramp output to meet changing demand. Quiet operation and very low emissions may also simplify permitting, particularly in regions with strict air standards. The systems can operate on natural gas, renewable gas, or gas-hydrogen blends, while also capturing heat to improve efficiency. Together, these factors support FuelCell Energy’s view of data centers as a key growth opportunity.

Onsite Power Solutions Gain Traction in Data Centers

Bloom Energy BE is placing strong emphasis on data centers, which it identifies as its largest and fastest-growing market segment. The company aims to address rising AI-driven electricity demand by supplying dependable onsite fuel cell power that reduces reliance on strained utility grids. Bloom Energy’s systems are designed for high reliability, rapid deployment and easy scalability, making them well-suited for hyperscale and colocation data centers around the world.



Enphase Energy ENPH is gradually positioning itself to benefit from data center power needs by expanding into commercial and three-phase energy solutions. Its IQ9 microinverters support 480V three-phase systems commonly used in data-intensive facilities, while the company’s planned small commercial batteries are intended to provide load shifting and backup power for users requiring high uptime. These solutions allow Enphase Energy to support reliable, efficient and scalable clean energy use in data-center-like environments.

The Zacks Rundown on FCEL

Shares of FuelCell Energy have gained 90% over the past six months, breezing past the industry's growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FCEL currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows FCEL’s earnings over the past four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

