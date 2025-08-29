Can Ford's BlueOval Charge Network Make EV Road Trips Easier?

Ford Motor Company F is expanding EV charging access by opening more than 320 of its dealerships’ DC fast chargers to all EV drivers, regardless of the vehicle’s make or model. The initiative, called Ford Charge, features nearly 1,200 DC fast chargers across the United States and Canada. These chargers are part of the company’s BlueOval Charge Network.



As North America’s largest unified charging network, BlueOval provides Ford EV drivers with fast-charging options typically within 18 miles on major U.S. highways. Currently, more than 800 Ford dealerships already offer public access to over 3,000 DC fast chargers. In total, the BlueOval network consists of more than 200,000 public chargers.



Drivers can locate chargers, check availability and pricing, as well as plan trips in real-time using FordPass, PlugShare or Shell apps. Road trips are further simplified with Plug and Charge compatibility at Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America sites.



To enhance support, Ford Charge is offering 24/7 live customer service to all EV drivers, regardless of vehicle make. An F-150 Lightning driver recently used the new program to recharge between campground stops.



Ford plans to keep expanding its charging footprint to strengthen its public charging infrastructure across the United States and Canada. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Charging Network Expansion Efforts by Other Automakers

In December 2024, General Motors Company GM partnered with ChargePoint CHPT, a major provider of networked EV charging solutions, to boost the expansion of charging infrastructure across the United States. As part of the initiative, General Motors and ChargePoint will deploy hundreds of ultra-fast charging ports at key sites nationwide. GM and ChargePoint expect the new charging locations to be open and available to the public by the end of 2025.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has expanded its Adventure Network, a growing network of fast-charging sites, to non-Rivian EVs, starting with the Joshua Tree Charging Outpost in December 2024. The next-generation chargers, built in Illinois, feature taller designs, longer cables and larger screens for better accessibility. By August 2025, over 75% of the network supports universal charging. Expansion is underway in Western states, with upgrades planned in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York by the end of the year.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 18.3% against the industry’s decline of 11.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, higher than the industry’s 2.86.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 3 cents and a penny, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

