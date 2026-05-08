Can Ford Reduce Cyclical Risks Through Software & Services Growth?

Ford Motor Company F is focusing on software and services as it works toward its long-term profitability goals. The company expects its software and physical services business, currently generating around $15 billion in revenues, to grow at nearly 8% annually through the end of the decade, per the company’s first-quarter 2026 transcript.



A major driver of this growth is Ford’s expanding aftersales and parts business. The company is increasing its focus on Ford Pro customers while also broadening its parts catalog to include multimake components for third-party repair shops across the United States. Dealers are investing heavily in service capacity, helping Ford strengthen its wholesale parts operations and improve customer reach.



Another key opportunity is remote vehicle servicing. Nearly 20% of Ford’s repairs are now completed outside dealerships, directly at customer locations. This is especially attractive for commercial fleet operators, as it minimizes downtime and improves convenience. Ford also sees strong momentum in Pro Intelligence services, which are reportedly growing 30% to 40% per quarter with high margins.



The company’s parts business carries a different revenue risk profile compared to its vehicle business. It operates more like an annuity and tends to be countercyclical in nature. In periods when vehicle sales decline, customers are more likely to repair their existing vehicles instead. As a result, the capabilities being developed on the parts side are expected to strengthen the company’s position during downturns.



F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry and its peer, General Motors Company GM, while it has outperformed Tesla, Inc. TSLA in the last six months. Its shares have lost 7.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.5%. Tesla has lost 7.5%, while General Motors has returned 10.4% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 3.51. Tesla is trading at a forward sales multiple of 14.71, while General Motors is trading at 0.38.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 5 cents and down 2 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.