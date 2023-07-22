Can Ford Compete in Electric Vehicles?

Ford (NYSE: F) has big plans for electric vehicles, but the company's efforts haven't gotten off to a good start. The Mach-E hasn't been selling well, and the F-150 Lightning isn't the hit the company hoped it would be. In this video, Travis Hoium goes over why Ford may not have the right products or price points in electric vehicles.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of July 18, 2023. The video was published on July 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford Motor Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.