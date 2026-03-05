Can FIX's Backlog and Data Center Demand Fuel Growth in 2026?

Comfort Systems USA FIX is entering 2026 with unusually strong line-of-sight on future work. A record backlog, a larger share of technology infrastructure projects and continued modular expansion are reshaping the company’s growth profile.



The setup is also showing up in profitability and cash generation. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), investors have clear signposts to track as execution shifts from booking strength to delivery pace. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FIX’s Record Backlog Sets the 2026 Baseline

Comfort Systems exited 2025 with backlog of about $11.9 billion, up roughly 99% year over year and nearly double the prior-year level on a same-store basis. That backlog is framed as legally binding commitments tied to projects already underway. It is not positioned as a speculative pipeline.



That distinction matters because Comfort Systems is typically a late-cycle contractor. Management notes that today’s backlog reflects projects initiated roughly 1 to 2.5 years earlier, which improves revenue visibility into 2026 and beyond. The size and contractual nature of the backlog help de-risk expectations as work converts from signed scope into recognized revenue.

Comfort Systems Is Riding a Tech Infrastructure Mix Shift

Technology-related projects, primarily data centers, grew to 45% of 2025 revenue. Industrial markets represented 67% of total revenue, highlighting exposure to large, complex, mission-critical facilities. This mix supports demand for higher-value mechanical and electrical scope where execution, labor availability, and planning discipline can separate winners.



Management highlighted continued strength in technology bookings and pipeline, especially larger modular and data center projects that extend into 2027 and 2028. This matters for investors because long-duration jobs can stabilize the multi-year revenue cadence, even if quarterly patterns remain uneven.



Within the broader building and mechanical ecosystem, peers like EMCOR Group EME also compete in large-scale mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services. Carrier Global CARR, meanwhile, is more directly tied to HVAC equipment and building climate solutions, offering a different angle on the same end-market trends.

FIX’s Modular Buildout Is a Growth & Margin Lever

Modular construction accounted for 18% of 2025 revenue and contributed a meaningful share of recent backlog growth. The company is expanding modular capacity from roughly 3 million to 4 million square feet by the end of 2026, with investments in Texas and North Carolina.



Management emphasized automation, robotics, and facility investments to improve productivity and scalability. Modular can accelerate delivery and improve planning by shifting more work into controlled environments, which supports better economics and margin durability.

Comfort Systems’ 2025 Execution Shows Up in Margins

The 2025 margin profile underscores operating leverage. Gross margin rose from 21% in 2024 to 24.1% in 2025. Fourth-quarter gross margin rose to 25.5% from 23.2% a year ago, showing that the improvement was not limited to a single quarter.



Operating margin in the fourth quarter improved to 16.1% from 12.1% in the prior-year period. Management attributed gains to stronger execution, improved project economics in larger data center builds, and selling, general and administrative leverage as scale increased.

FIX’s Cash Flow Supports Capacity & Shareholder Returns

Comfort Systems ended 2025 with $981.9 million of cash and debt-to-trailing EBITDA around 0.10. Operating cash flow was $1.19 billion in 2025, and free cash flow reached $1.04 billion, supporting both reinvestment and shareholder returns.



Capital deployment is already leaning shareholder-friendly. The quarterly dividend was raised to 70 cents per share, and the company repurchased more than $200 million of stock in 2025. Management reiterated buybacks, mergers and acquisitions, and rising dividends as core pillars for 2026, backed by a strong balance sheet and cash generation.

What to Watch in 2026: Growth Cadence & Delivery

Management described 2026 growth as front-half weighted, with tougher second-half comparables after an exceptionally strong 2025. Same-store revenue growth is expected to moderate to the mid- to high-teens range, implying a normalization from the outsized pace investors saw last year.



Modular timing is another key swing factor. A meaningful portion of fourth-quarter 2025 modular bookings is expected to be performed primarily in 2027, with some work in 2026 and 2028, which can cloud near-term growth optics even as backlog expands. Investors can track a clear set of signposts: the same-store growth trend, backlog conversion, progress toward the modular capacity ramp and productivity goals, and whether margin durability holds as project mix and labor conditions evolve.

