Can Ericsson-Nokia Tie-Up for Autonomous Networks Fuel Growth?

Ericsson ERIC has partnered with Nokia Corporation NOK to improve intelligent automation in telecom networks. The collaboration aims to strengthen open, multivendor ecosystems across purpose-built, cloud and open Radio Access Network (RAN) environments. The partnership will help service providers work more flexibly, innovate faster and scale automation more easily.



Per the agreement, Ericsson will join Nokia’s Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) marketplace to help service providers deploy automation applications, while Nokia will join its rApp ecosystem for managing multi-technology networks. Both companies will focus on developing autonomous networks, highlighting the R1 interface that links rApps to the SMO layer. Industry analysts consider SMO as an important long-term system for telecom operators aiming for more automated networks.



The alliance allows rApps to run across both platforms, expanding the ecosystem and supporting AI-driven Level 4 network autonomy. This joint approach will make it easier for service providers to adopt automation tools across diverse network environments.



With deeper integration and collaboration, Ericsson is well-positioned for long-term growth in network management and automation, reinforcing its leadership in the evolving autonomous networks market.

Ericsson’s Peers

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is expanding into telecom network automation by using AI in its RAN solutions. Its Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite helps to improve network performance and efficiency in multi-vendor setups. The company is also promoting AI-powered wireless networks and preparing for future 6G technologies, highlighting its focus on smarter, software-driven telecom infrastructure.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV is advancing its telecom network automation with AI-powered tools and automated testing platforms. It provides AI-driven network inventory and monitoring for major operators like Ericsson and TDC NET to improve network efficiency. Viavi also opened an automated Open RAN lab and showed its AI and automation tools at industry events, helping to make telecom networks smarter, more efficient and easier to connect.

