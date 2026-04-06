Can EOG Continue Its Robust Capital Returns to Shareholders?

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG generates revenues by producing and selling crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas, with crude oil being the main contributor. EOG boasts a portfolio of low production cost assets primarily located in the United States, with an international presence in Trinidad and Tobago, Oman and Bahrain. In the United States, it holds assets in leading basins like Delaware, Eagle Ford, Williston, Powder River, Rocky Mountain Area, Dorado and Utica Play.

The upstream player utilizes its multi-basin, high-return, low-cost assets to generate enough cash flow to deliver strong capital returns to its shareholders. From 2023 through 2025, EOG generated $15 billion in cumulative free cash flow and returned $14 billion via dividends and share repurchases. EOG generated $4.7 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and returned all of it to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It now targets $10 billion to $18 billion in cumulative free cash flow by 2028 and still has $3.3 billion authorized for share repurchases.

To boost future cash flows, EOG expanded its portfolio in 2025 by acquiring Encino and increasing its acreage in the Eagle Ford region. It also secured exploration rights in the United Arab Emirates and entered into a joint venture with Bapco to explore opportunities in Bahrain, supporting future cash flow growth. The company plans to invest $6.5 billion to continue exploration activity in the UAE and Bahrain and expand activity in Utica and Dorado, to support additional cash flow to continue rewarding its shareholders.

Does CVX & XOM Focus on Returning Capital to Shareholders?

Chevron Corporation CVX and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM are two other energy companies that are focused on returning capital to shareholders.

In 2025, Chevron returned $12.1 billion to its shareholders via share repurchases. CVX projects $2.5 billion to $3 billion in share repurchases for the first quarter of 2026.

ExxonMobil has a strong track record of delivering industry-leading shareholder returns, with $150 billion distributed cumulatively from 2021 to 2025. XOM has increased its annual dividend per share for 43 straight years. Through 2026, XOM plans to maintain a $20 billion annual share buyback pace, subject to stable market conditions.

EOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

EOG shares have gained 30.9% over the past year compared with the 46% return of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, EOG trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 7.09X. This is below the broader industry average of 12.23X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.