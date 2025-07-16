Can Energy Transfer Gain From BIS' Current Stance on Ethane Export?

Energy Transfer LP ET, a midstream energy firm, is well-positioned for long-term value creation through its extensive pipeline network, diversified asset base and strong exposure to the natural gas liquids (“NGL”) export market. The recent decision by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) to remove the license requirement for ethane exports to China can act as a catalyst for Energy Transfer’s long-term growth.



This regulatory change significantly reduces trade barriers and uncertainty prevailing over the ethane export to China and opens a major global demand center for U.S. ethane. Energy Transfer, which already exports ethane through its Marcus Hook terminal and operates pipelines connected to export hubs, is well-equipped to meet this rising demand and benefit from increased throughput volumes and export margins.



The company operates more than 140,000 miles of pipelines and has a strategic footprint across key producing regions such as the Permian, Eagle Ford and Marcellus. This robust infrastructure enables efficient transportation and export of hydrocarbons, particularly ethane, which is vital for petrochemical production.



The new regulatory development enhances Energy Transfer’s competitiveness in the global ethane market, supporting higher utilization rates across its NGL infrastructure. This reinforces Energy Transfer’s strategic vision of expanding international energy partnerships while capitalizing on its cost-advantaged U.S. supply position.

How the Removal of the License Requirement Impacts Other Ethane Exporters

This decision of BIS to revoke the licensing requirement can boost the prospects of other ethane exporters to China. Enterprise Products Partners EPD, which exports a large volume of ethane to China, will benefit and continue to export as BIS rescinded licensing requirements. Phillips 66 PSX has a significant presence in the global ethane market and China is a key destination for the U.S. ethane exports. PSX too will benefit from BIS’ decision.

ET Stock’s Price Performance

Units of ET have risen 3.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ET’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Transfer’s 2025 earnings per unit (“EPU”) indicates a decline of 1.33% in the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 EPU indicates an increase of 2.56% in the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ET’s Units Are Trading at a Discount

Energy Transfer’s units are somewhat inexpensive relative to the industry. ET’s current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) TTM is 10.16X compared with the industry average of 11.54X. This indicates that the firm is presently undervalued compared with its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ET’s Zacks Rank

Energy Transfer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.