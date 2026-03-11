Can EMCOR Keep Margins Strong Amid Rising Project Complexity?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME delivered a standout performance in 2025, but investors are now watching whether it can sustain strong margins as projects become larger and more complex. The specialty construction and engineering services provider ended the year with record results, highlighting solid execution and a favorable project mix across its electrical and mechanical construction businesses.



In 2025, EME reported $16.99 billion in revenues, up year over year by 16.6%, while delivering an adjusted operating margin of 9.4%, up 20 basis points and record adjusted earnings per share of $25.87, up from $21.52. Management credited disciplined project execution, strong productivity and a diversified end-market portfolio for the robust profitability. A major growth driver has been the surge in data center construction. As hyperscalers and technology companies expand infrastructure to support Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing, EMCOR has been securing a growing share of these projects.



However, the scale and complexity of such projects can introduce risks, including contract structure changes and execution challenges. Management noted that fixed-price contracts typically offer higher margins but also carry greater risk, while target-price or GMP contracts may limit upside but reduce downside exposure.



Nonetheless, EME remains confident in its margin outlook. The company expects 2026 operating margins in the 9-9.4% range, broadly in line with recent record levels. A strong $13.25 billion RPO position (up from $10.1 billion reported last year) and continued demand across data centers, healthcare, institutional and industrial markets provide solid visibility. While project complexity is increasing, EMCOR’s technical expertise, disciplined contract management and productivity gains position it well to maintain strong margins even as the construction landscape evolves.

Can EMCOR Stay Ahead in the Data Center Buildout Race?

EMCOR competes closely with Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and MasTec, Inc. MTZ in the infrastructure and engineering construction market, with all three benefiting from rising data center investments tied to Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. However, their competitive positioning differs across the value chain.



Quanta operates in the upstream of the power ecosystem, building transmission lines, substations and grid infrastructure needed to supply electricity to data centers. Its scale, integrated service platform and self-performed labor provide a strong competitive advantage in large utility and electrification projects tied to rising AI-driven power demand. Conversely, MasTec occupies a diversified middle ground, benefiting from telecommunications, fiber deployment and energy infrastructure projects supporting data centers. While this broad exposure creates growth opportunities, it can also introduce earnings volatility due to higher-risk segments such as pipelines or large renewable projects.



Overall, EMCOR’s execution-driven project expertise, Quanta’s power infrastructure scale and MasTec’s diversified infrastructure exposure shape competition as digital infrastructure spending accelerates.

EME Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider have gained 15.9% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, but outperforming the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EME stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.01, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of EME

EME’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $28.27 and $31.67 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 9.3% and 12.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

