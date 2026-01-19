Can Dutch Bros Reach $100 in 2026?

Key Points

Dutch Bros’ same-store sales growth stands out in the overall restaurant sector.

Analysts believe revenue and earnings per share will rise 26% and 32%, respectively, in 2026.

The stock’s extremely high valuation indicates elevated market expectations.

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is an up-and-comer in the retail coffee market. Its strategy emphasizes small physical footprints with drive-thru setups, fast service, and an inventive menu. Growth investors certainly gravitate to this business because of its huge potential over the long term.

This coffee stock trades at $62 as of Jan. 16. Can it reach $100 before 2026 comes to an end?

Investors want the stock to energize their portfolios

Dutch Bros has only been a public company since September 2021. But the stock has been extremely volatile, even though recent gains have been eye-popping. It has skyrocketed 124% in the past two years (as of Jan. 16). However, today, it trades 27% below that.

Shares would need to rise 61% in 11 months. That gain would be much higher than the consensus price target on Wall Street, which is $76.95, implying 24% upside.

Changing my view on Dutch Bros

I have previously viewed Dutch Bros in a less favorable light, simply because I believe there was a ton of execution risk in expanding into its total addressable market, now at 7,000 stores, with an explicit target to have 2,029 shops open in 2029. There are currently 1,081 shops.

Is Dutch Bros a fad or not? What separates it in a very crowded retail coffee market dominated by Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts? Is it building an economic moat? While these are still leading concerns, it's not hard to be optimistic.

Dutch Bros reported same-store sales (SSS) growth of 5.7% in the third quarter (ended Sept. 30, 2025), with overall revenue up 25.2%. Net income surged at a similar pace of 25.8%. Its locations have robust unit economics, and it generates substantial sales after the morning daypart.

Before it posted SSS growth of 1% in fourth-quarter 2025, Starbucks reported six straight quarters of declining SSS. And Chipotle, a dominant force in the fast casual dining space, is expected to register a low single-digit SSS drop in 2025, according to the management team. Dutch Bros' strong financial performance is very encouraging, especially when you consider trends within the broader restaurant sector.

Market expectations are sky-high

The market has sky-high expectations right now, as shown by the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 68.5. This isn't unusual for companies that are expected to grow rapidly.

Sell-side analysts expect revenue and earnings per share to increase 26% and 32%, respectively, in 2026. Based on its impressive trajectory, these forecasts are reasonable. The momentum makes Dutch Bros an interesting stock to take a closer look at, as it can continue to operate at a high level.

Given the nosebleed valuation, though, I don't expect the stock price to soar 61% before this year is over.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

