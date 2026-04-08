Can DUK's Grid Modernization Drive Long-Term Growth and Reliability?

Duke Energy DUK is modernizing its long-standing power network by integrating advanced technologies to create a more reliable, efficient, and resilient grid system.



The company currently anticipates spending capital worth $200-$220 billion over the next decade. Of this, it currently expects to spend nearly $103 billion during 2026-2030. This investment is focused on transforming its 320,000 miles of power lines — the largest transmission and distribution system in the United States, upgrading existing infrastructure and building new power generation to support growth, and investing in its natural gas local distribution companies.



Duke Energy is using grid modernization as a core growth driver, developing scalable and repeatable infrastructure solutions to support rising demand from AI and economic expansion. Further modernization of the electric grid, including smart meters, storm hardening, self-healing and targeted undergrounding, also helps ensure the system is better prepared for severe weather conditions.



In 2025, advanced self-healing technology prevented nearly 2.2 million customer outages across Duke Energy’s six-state service area, saving approximately 5.2 million hours of total outage time. About one-third of these gains occurred during major storms, underscoring its value as a critical tool for field crews restoring power after severe weather. As of Dec. 31, 2025, nearly 75% of the company’s electric customers were supported by self-healing technology on primary distribution lines — more than double the level achieved three years earlier.

Utilities Accelerate Grid Modernization Efforts

In addition to Duke Energy, other utility companies focused on grid modernization to enhance service reliability are discussed below.



American Electric Power AEP aims to invest $36 billion in its transmission and distribution business during the 2026-2030 period to construct a more efficient grid and deliver customized energy solutions to its customers.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is deploying automated switching and smart grid upgrades. The company benefits from its focus on reliability improvements in densely populated regions.

DUK’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.34% and 6.46%, respectively, year over year.



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DUK Stock Trading at a Premium

DUK is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.32X compared with the industry average of 16.96X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 12.3% compared with the industry’s 12.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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