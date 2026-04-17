Can Draganfly Leverage US Defense Partnerships to Drive Growth?

Draganfly’s DPRO is building momentum through deeper engagement with key U.S. defense entities, including the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army. These partnerships extend beyond signaling value, driving high-value contract wins that validate the company’s technology and reinforce its positioning in the evolving defense drone market.



A key advantage for Draganfly lies in its development of NDAA-compliant drone systems. Compliance with the NDAA is critical because it restricts the U.S. government from using drones or components sourced from certain foreign manufacturers, particularly those associated with security risks.



Increased demand from military clients drives higher production volumes, which can improve manufacturing efficiency and lower per-unit costs over time. Working with defense agencies often requires meeting rigorous technical and operational standards, pushing the company to enhance its product reliability, durability and performance.



Draganfly secured a partnership with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command units in February 2026 to deliver its Flex FPV drone platforms along with specialized training. Delivering effectively for organizations like the Army and Air Force establishes confidence, which can lead to future contracts, long-term procurement initiatives, and even prospects for foreign defense. It also enables Draganfly to gain valuable insights into military requirements, including tactical support, surveillance and reconnaissance, which will help guide future product development and innovation.

Defense Heavyweights Capitalizing on Air Force, DoD Contracts

Along with DPRO, several other U.S. defense companies are benefiting from partnerships with the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense, driven by modernization initiatives, as discussed below.



Lockheed Martin LMT maintains its position as one of the largest contractors, benefiting from the F-35 Lightning II program and rapid production of missile systems.



Northrop Grumman NOC is benefiting from high-demand, high-tech programs, particularly the B-21 Raider stealth bomber and advanced missile systems.

DPRO Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 57% year over year.



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DPRO Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, DPRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.7X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.54X.



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DPRO Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 35.1% compared with the industry’s 5% decline.



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DPRO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.