A diet filled with fruits and vegetables can help to lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and even lower the risk of eye and digestive problems.

With that many benefits, some pet owners may be hoping to pass them along to their dogs. But is it safe to feed dogs tomatoes?

The short answer is yes.

Here’s a look at how to safely feed your dog tomatoes, as well as their nutritional benefits for your pup.

Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?

In general, most fruits are safe to share with your furry companion, and that includes tomatoes.

“Ripe tomatoes are safe for dogs to eat in moderation,” says Dr. Joshua Rosen, D.V.M., medical director at Bond Vet in Merrick, New York. “They are a good source of vitamins and antioxidants and can help promote digestive health.”

However, it’s important to avoid feeding dogs unripened or green tomatoes, says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

“Unripened green tomatoes, as well as the green parts of the plant, including stems and leaves, have a greater concentration of naturally occurring chemicals called tomatines and solanines, which can be toxic,” notes Greenstein.

Can Puppies Eat Tomatoes?

Puppies can also safely eat tomatoes. But Rosen advises dog owners to consult their veterinarian before introducing new foods to their puppy.

“They can help you determine if tomatoes are right for your puppy and can provide you with individualized feeding recommendations,” Rosen says.

Greenstein adds owners should keep in mind that puppies do have an “immature gut and sensitive stomachs.”

“I am always hesitant to recommend offering exotic treats to puppies when it strays outside their main diet and their main primary treat source,” Greenstein says.

How Many Tomatoes Can a Dog Eat?

Moderation is key when it comes to giving treats to your dog, including healthy options like fruits and vegetables.

“Think of tomatoes as an occasional snack, rather than a replacement for a meal,” Greenstein says. “To avoid creating nutritional imbalances, treats like tomatoes should represent a maximum 10% of your dog’s caloric intake for the day.”

A tomato slice or cherry tomato a few times a week is fine, says Dr. Preston Turano, D.V.M., veterinarian and spokesperson with Figo Pet Insurance.

“If you are making a salad and want to give your dog a slice or two as a treat that is fine. One or two cherry tomatoes would be fine as well,” Turano says. “Moderation is the key and start with small amounts to make sure they tolerate the new treat.”

How to Safely Feed Tomatoes to Dogs

Owners should only feed their dog ripe tomatoes that have been washed and cut into pieces.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), pesticides are widely used to control pests during food production. Although the USDA says these chemicals are safe, tomatoes should be washed off before giving them to your dog. Owners should also remove all green parts of the tomato, including the stem and leaves.

“To reduce the risk of choking on smaller tomatoes like grape or cherry tomatoes, it’s wise to cut them in half into smaller bite-sized pieces,” Greenstein says.

Are Tomatoes Good for Dogs?

Small amounts of tomatoes are a safe and nutritious snacking option for dogs.

Health Benefits of Tomatoes for Dogs

Tomatoes are not only a tasty treat for your dog, but they also provide heart and digestive nutrients.

One cup of raw, grape tomatoes includes the following nutrients, according to the USDA:

3.19 grams of fiber

16.7 mg of calcium

0.5 mg of iron

41.3 mg of vitamin C

395 mg of potassium

18.1 mg of magnesium

Here are a few more reasons why tomatoes are good for dogs:

Antioxidants

Tomatoes are a rich source of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants may play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Fiber

Tomatoes contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which are beneficial for digestive health. Soluble fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, while insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool and prevents constipation.

Potassium

Tomatoes are a good source of potassium, an essential mineral that maintains muscle function, nerve signaling and fluid balance.

Vitamin C

Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen production and wound healing.

Vitamin K

Tomatoes contain vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting and bone health.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

Fruits are a healthy and nutritious snack for dogs that can boost their immunity, support metabolic function and can help dogs maintain a healthy weight. They are also a great replacement for high-calorie pet treats.

There are a wide variety of fruits which are both safe and beneficial to give your dog, including:

Apples (remove the seeds and core)

Bananas (in moderation)

Blueberries

Strawberries

Mangos (without the skin or pit)

Oranges (in small amounts)

Watermelon (remove the seeds and rind)

Cantaloupe (remove the seeds and rind)

Cranberries

Peaches (without the pit)

Pears (remove the seeds)

Raspberries

Cucumbers

Pineapple

It’s always best to cut up harder fruits into smaller, bite-size pieces, as well as remove any seeds, core, stem and peel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat raw tomatoes?

Dogs can eat ripe tomatoes from the garden or store as long as they’re properly washed and the leaves and stems are removed.

Can dogs eat tomato sauce?

Dogs should not eat tomato sauce.

“These often contain other ingredients like garlic and onion, which are toxic to dogs,” says Dr. Preston Turano, D.V.M., veterinarian and spokesperson with Figo Pet Insurance.

Tomato sauce can also be high in sodium, which can lead to adverse health reactions.

Can dogs eat cherry tomatoes?

Dogs can safely eat cherry tomatoes, but given their small size, it’s usually safer to cut them into smaller pieces to prevent the dog from choking on them.

Can dogs eat tomato soup?

Dogs should not eat tomato soup.

“Tomato soups often have onions, garlic or powdered versions of these ingredients, which can be toxic,” says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover. “They can also contain cream and spices which can lead to [gastrointestinal] upset, so tomato soup is best kept for humans.”

Can dogs eat cooked tomatoes?

Dogs should not eat cooked tomatoes, especially if they come from a can. Canned tomatoes are often high in sodium and other chemical additives.

“The only cooked tomatoes I would consider would be pure, plain and homemade,” Greenstein says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.