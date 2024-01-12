Can Dogs Eat Oranges? Yes, And They’re Good For Dogs Too

If you’ve just peeled an orange and are thinking about sharing it with your canine companion, you’re in luck. Oranges are a nutritious snack that are safe to feed dogs in small quantities.

And while oranges are a healthy treat, be careful not to overfeed them to your dog or it may face some unpleasant consequences, such as gastrointestinal (GI) upset or blockages. It’s always recommended that you speak to your veterinarian before adding new food to your pup’s diet, and consider investing in one of the best pet insurance policies to provide a financial safety net in case an emergency happens.

Can Dogs Eat Oranges?

Yes—if you’re on the hunt for a tangy treat full of vitamins and minerals for your pooch, then an orange might be your answer. This fruit is full of vitamins and minerals that your dog needs just as much as you do, such as:

Calcium

Copper

Folate

Iron

Magnesium

Manganese

Phosphorus

Potassium

Vitamin A

Vitamins B1, B2 and B3

Vitamin C

However, it’s important to note that most commercial dog foods already contain all of the nutrients, so there is no need to routinely feed your dog oranges; instead, reserve them as a special treat.

Can Puppies Have Oranges?

As long as they are old enough to eat solid foods, puppies too can enjoy a few small bites of an orange, according to Dr. Kristin Michael, D.V.M. and medical director at VCA Liberty Animal Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. But it’s important to introduce it slowly and in small quantities to avoid making your puppy sick.

“An orange is probably going to be a little harsher on a puppy’s digestive system and may be more likely to cause GI upset in a puppy over an adult dog,” Michael says.

If your puppy is still nursing or being offered a milk supplement, their digestive system cannot handle solid foods yet—so it’s best to avoid feeding it oranges.

How Many Oranges Can a Dog Eat?

Oranges and other fruits are not essential to a dog’s diet, and therefore should only be considered a treat. One to three orange slices should be the maximum amount you feed your dog and should be limited to 10% of their overall diet. Any more than that may cause gastrointestinal upset, which can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain for your pooch. Contact your veterinarian right away if you notice any of these symptoms.

Are Oranges Good for Dogs?

Oranges are a good alternative to standard dog treats for your pup. They are full of essential vitamins and minerals that your dog needs. However, they should be fed in moderation.

How To Safely Feed Oranges To Dogs

Before introducing new foods to your dog’s diet, consult your veterinarian beforehand to ensure your dog doesn’t have any underlying conditions that may inhibit them from eating oranges (such as diabetes). Dogs with diabetes should avoid oranges due to their high sugar content, which can cause an increase in their insulin levels.

To safely feed your dog an orange, first remove the peel and seeds and dispose of them somewhere that your dog can’t get to them. There can be harmful toxins (such as cyanide) in the peel and seeds. According to Michael, it’s best to give dogs a fresh orange. Avoid giving them canned oranges, as they are often high in added sugar content, or packed in high-calorie syrup.

Health Benefits of Oranges for Dogs

As mentioned before, oranges are full of health benefits for your pooch as they are loaded with nutrients. There are many benefits associated with eating oranges for humans and dogs alike, including:

Vitamin C

Oranges are one of the best fruits for supporting your immune system—and your dog’s as well. Giving your dog an orange slice or two every so often may help keep its immune system functioning at full force.

Fiber

Oranges are high in fiber, which can help promote digestion in your dog, as well as help regulate constipation or diarrhea, Michael says.

Hydration

Oranges are mostly made up of water (almost 90%), making them a refreshing and hydrating snack for your pooch on a hot summer day. They may also be a good snack alternative for pets with weight loss goals, Michael says.

Calcium and Potassium

Two important electrolytes found in oranges—calcium and potassium—are essential for a dog’s bodily function, says Michael. These electrolytes work together to promote metabolism, strong teeth and bones and regulate organ and neural function in your dog.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

Similarly to oranges, there are a variety of other fruits deemed safe and healthy to give your dog as a sweet treat, such as:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Peaches

Pears

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat orange peels?

Dogs shouldn’t be given the peel of an orange due to the harmful toxins that can be found in the peel. Additionally, the peel can be rough on their digestive system and lead to gastrointestinal upset or even a blockage, according to Michael.

Can dogs eat mandarin oranges?

Yes, dogs can eat mandarin oranges. These particular fruits have a high sugar content, so avoid giving your dog too many—and avoid giving them entirely to diabetic dogs. Make sure that the peels are out of reach and that they are only given a few segments of the mandarin orange on occasion.

Can dogs eat clementine oranges?

Yes, dogs can also enjoy clementines, the smaller relative of oranges. Avoid giving them the entire fruit and instead give them a small chunk or segment of the clementine, as too much citrus can lead to gastrointestinal upset for your pup. Don’t give them the peel of a clementine as they can’t digest it as easily.

Can dogs eat orange slices?

Yes, dogs can enjoy orange slices in moderation. It’s best that you do not feed them the entirety of an orange, as too much citrus and sugar isn’t good for your dog. Only give them one to three pieces or slices of an orange per day.

Can dogs have orange juice?

Fresh squeezed orange juice is acceptable for dogs, but only in small amounts, according to Michael. It is best to only give them at most a few tablespoons and mix it in their regular food, but avoid commercially prepared orange juice that may be much higher in sugar content.

