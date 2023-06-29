Blueberries are a delicious summer fruit, packed with nutrients. But while you’re snacking on them, you may be wondering: Is it OK to feed a few blueberries to your dog, too?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, DVM, veterinarian director at SeniorTailWaggers.com.

“Blueberries are a healthy fruit that contain high levels of antioxidants and other nutrients,” Whittenburg says.

All dogs have different nutritional needs, so it’s a good idea to check with your vet before introducing any new foods to your furry friend. (Check if your pet insurance covers virtual appointments to ask your vet questions.)

Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?

Yes. Blueberries are a healthy snack for dogs and humans, which are packed with flavor and nutrients, are low in calories and are safe to eat.

One 2019 study found that a regular intake of blueberries in humans was linked with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, death, and type 2 diabetes; improved weight maintenance and neuroprotection; and more health benefits. Other research has shown similar benefits in animals.

“Blueberries can be a healthy addition to a dog’s diet, or they can be used as a treat,” Whittenburg says. (A good rule-of-thumb is treats should only make up about 10% of a dog’s diet.)

Can puppies have blueberries?

Puppies can eat blueberries just like older dogs, Whittenburg says. Just make sure they are still hungry for their regular food and aren’t eating so much they get sick.

How many blueberries can a dog eat?

“How many blueberries a dog can safely eat at one time depends on many factors, such as their size and their gastrointestinal tolerance,” Whittenburg says. A few blueberries may cause gastrointestinal upset in one dog, while another dog may be able to eat many without any problems.

“Blueberries should not make up the main portion of any dog’s diet but may be used sparingly as an addition or treat,” she adds.

Unfortunately, it may take a little trial and error to find the right number for your pup.

How To Safely Feed Blueberries To Dogs

“Blueberries are not toxic to dogs,” Whittenburg explains.

Additionally, blueberries don’t usually pose a choking hazard to dogs since they are so small, although you could still cut them or mash them for smaller dogs.

Here are five ways to feed blueberries to dogs:

Fresh blueberries that have been washed

Frozen blueberries that aren’t too big

Dried blueberries that don’t contain xylitol (this sugar substitute can be poisonous to dogs)

Pureed or mashed (especially good for older dogs)

Baked in muffins or cake that doesn’t contain artificial sweeteners like xylitol or other harmful ingredients

“It is important not to feed too many blueberries so that the dog is not too full to want to eat their main diet,” Whittenburg adds, as this could lead to “nutritional imbalances” if done long-term.

There are some easy ways to tell if you are feeding your dog too many blueberries: namely, if they get sick. “Dogs should not be fed so many blueberries that they experience unpleasant side effects such as stomach pain or diarrhea,” Whittenburg says.

Are Blueberries Good for Dogs?

Blueberries contain phytonutrients, which are produced by plants and can promote cancer-fighting properties, among other benefits. This superfruit also contains antioxidants and vitamins, which are good for dogs and humans.

“The antioxidants and phytonutrients found in blueberries may have anti-inflammatory properties and also may aid in supporting a healthy immune system,” Whittenburg explains.

“They may also have a positive impact on cognitive function and brain health,” she adds.

Blueberries contain the following nutrients:

Fiber

Vitamin C

Vitamin K

Manganese

Potassium

Calcium

Phytonutrients

However, if your dog gets sick from eating too many blueberries, they won’t retain the nutritional benefits.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

There are many fruits that are safe for dogs to eat for a snack:

Apples

Bananas

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Tangerines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat frozen blueberries?

Yes, dogs can eat frozen blueberries. Although be careful with smaller dogs, as frozen blueberries “pose a slightly increased risk of choking,” according to Whittenburg.

Can dogs eat dried blueberries?

Dried blueberries are safe for dogs, Whittenburg says, as long as they do not contain artificial sweeteners such as xylitol.

Can dogs have blueberry muffins?

Yes, in most cases, blueberry muffins are not toxic to dogs. “However,” warns Whittenburg, “they are not typically healthy either due to their high sugar content.” Additionally, blueberry muffins made with artificial sweeteners, such as xylitol, are not safe for dogs.

Can dogs have blueberry yogurt?

Dogs can safely eat a small amount of blueberry yogurt that does not contain artificial sweeteners. Whittenburg warns, “Blueberry-flavored yogurts are typically high in sugar and are not the healthiest option for a dog.” And if your pup is sensitive to dairy, yogurt may cause gastrointestinal upset.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.