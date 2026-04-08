Can Disney's Experiences Segment Maintain Its Growth Momentum?

Disney's DIS experiences segment is expected to remain a central growth engine, supported by an expanding pipeline of capacity additions and franchise-led investments across parks, resorts and cruise operations. The company is actively advancing large-scale projects, including the largest ever expansion of Magic Kingdom and a planned new theme park in Abu Dhabi, which are expected to enhance long-term capacity and global reach, backed by a capital commitment of approximately $60 billion over the next decade.

Disney is simultaneously scaling its cruise business with two new ships entering service in fiscal 2026, and four additional vessels planned between 2027 and 2031. The recently opened World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris reflects the company's strategy of deploying franchise-led experiences across international markets, driving demand through new attractions, geographic diversification and deeper monetization of its intellectual property portfolio.

This expansion-led strategy is expected to support steady operating trends. In the fiscal first quarter, the segment posted revenues of $10 billion, rising 6% year over year, with operating income growing 6% to $3.3 billion. Growth was driven by higher guest spending, with per capita spending up 4% alongside a modest 1% increase in attendance. Domestic parks are expected to continue benefiting from incremental capacity additions and in-park spending strength, while cruise expansion is likely to contribute to volume growth. Capital expenditures exceeded $3.

However, near-term growth is expected to remain measured. Pre-opening costs for new park expansions, pre-launch expenses for the Disney Adventure in Asia and softer international visitation trends are likely to weigh on operating income in the coming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS' second-quarter fiscal 2026 experiences revenues is pegged at $9.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 6.78%. The breadth of Disney's expansion pipeline and the durability of its franchise-driven demand suggest the segment retains meaningful growth momentum ahead, provided execution remains on track.

Disney Faces Intensifying Competition

Comcast CMCSA and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN represent two distinct competitive pressures on Disney's Experiences segment.

Comcast, through Universal Parks and Resorts, competes directly on premium immersive experiences and franchise-led intellectual property, targeting a similar high-spending guest base. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the largest regional amusement park operator in North America with 42 properties, competes on accessibility and geographic reach.

While Comcast targets the premium leisure traveler and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation draws value-oriented domestic visitors, Disney remains differentiated through its globally integrated, franchise-driven ecosystem and unmatched depth of intellectual property.

DIS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Disney’s shares have plunged 15.8% in the year-to-date period, while the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector declined 7.9% and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry fell 16.3%.

DIS’ Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DIS stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 13.81X compared with the industry’s 14.84X. DIS has a Value Score of A.

DIS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.49, down by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates an improvement of 2.76% from the year-ago reported number.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

DIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.