Can Dave & Busters Reverse its Downtrend?

Negativity for Dave & Busters ( PLAY ) since April of this year. The stock topped out at $69.82 on April 3rd. From there, the sellers took over, with shares of PLAY being cut in half. Today’s close saw the stock down at $29.86 ahead of earnings. The report was a decent one, with EPS coming in at $1.12 versus 87 cents on revenues of $557.1 million which actually missed the mark of $562 million.

Same store sales were off 6.3% year-over-year though margins improved. This helped buck some of that long-held negativity in the stock. In the after-hours, PLAY rallied nearly $4, up more than 10%. Keep an eye on the 50-day moving average at $34.54.

Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.

Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.

Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.

Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.

Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding Dave & Busters’ stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.