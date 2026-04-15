Can Data Center Expansion Improve MasTec's Growth Visibility Ahead?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is expanding its exposure to data center infrastructure, which is emerging as a meaningful driver of growth visibility. The company continues to position itself as a multi-service provider across civil, power, telecom and construction management. This move allows it to participate across different layers of data center development. Its integrated approach supports stronger project wins and improves visibility across long-cycle infrastructure opportunities.



Data center activity is already contributing to backlog expansion and shaping the quality of future revenue streams. The company added nearly $1 billion of data center-related work, including a turnkey construction management project. This marks a shift toward higher-value opportunities, where MasTec can expand its role beyond the traditional scope and gradually increase self-performed work. The opportunity set continues to build as demand rises for large-scale, complex infrastructure tied to digital and AI-driven growth.



The impact of this trend is also visible in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment, where backlog growth accelerated significantly. Strong contract awards linked to data centers supported a step-up in project visibility, with several large projects expected to contribute meaningfully over the next few years.



The company expects its 2026 revenue profile to include strong results across all segments, with meaningful growth in Clean Energy and Infrastructure of around 35%, driven in part by the expansion of data center work. At the same time, the company is leveraging construction management capabilities to enter new project types, even though initial margins remain relatively lower due to subcontracting structures.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company continued to build on this momentum through project execution and expanding opportunities tied to data center infrastructure. While part of the work is subcontracted, MasTec expects a higher self-perform contribution in future projects, which can improve the margin profile over time.



Rising data center demand is strengthening growth visibility by expanding backlog and improving revenue mix across segments. The company is building a pipeline of opportunities that extend beyond near-term execution, supported by increasing demand for digital infrastructure and integrated service capabilities. As more projects transition toward higher self-perform scope, margin potential is expected to improve, reinforcing the long-term earnings prospects.

MasTec’s Positioning Amid Data Center-Driven Infrastructure Expansion

Within digital infrastructure and energy-linked construction markets, MasTec operates alongside peers such as Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, both of which are also benefiting from rising data center demand and broader electrification trends. These companies are expanding capabilities across power, mechanical and mission-critical infrastructure, creating direct competition in high-growth areas like data centers and grid-connected facilities.



Quanta continues to strengthen its position in electric power infrastructure, which plays a critical role in supporting data center development. The company benefits from strong transmission and distribution capabilities and long-standing relationships with utilities, enabling it to capture large-scale projects tied to power-intensive data center builds. Growth in revenues and gross profit reflects steady demand and consistent execution across Quanta’s core operations, positioning it well in this evolving market.



EMCOR, on the other hand, is gaining traction through its mechanical and electrical construction expertise, particularly in mission-critical facilities such as data centers. The company’s focus on integrated building services and engineering solutions supports complex project execution, which is increasingly required in large-scale digital infrastructure. Strong project execution and a favorable mix of higher-margin work have supported EMCOR’s profitability, highlighting its ability to scale alongside growing data center investments.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 79.8% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.33, as shown in the chart below.



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EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 60 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 31.5% and 28.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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MasTec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.