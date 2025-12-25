Can Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Make You a Millionaire in 2026?

Key Points

With Dogecoin trading 82% off its record, investors are evidently losing interest in the meme token.

A small developer community means that Dogecoin isn’t innovating enough to add real-world utility.

It's unreasonable for investors to expect monster returns in such a short time.

Over the past five years, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is up a jaw-dropping 3,380% (as of Dec. 22). If you'd invested $29,000 in this digital asset at the end of December 2020, you'd have $1 million now. That wonderful outcome has happened in the face of extreme volatility. The most bullish investors are hoping for a hot streak over the next year.

Can this meme token make you a millionaire in 2026?

Betting on hype and excitement is an easy way to lose money

Despite Dogecoin's price skyrocketing in the past, it has been far from a smooth ride for investors. The crypto currently sits 82% below its peak. And it has tanked 58% this year. That doesn't provide much of a reason to be optimistic. The market is clearly showing less enthusiasm for this once high-flying token.

There were short periods in 2021, 2022, and 2024 when Dogecoin's price shot up quickly. In the months following these peaks, the price dropped. Dogecoin's gains aren't sticky, which demonstrates its lack of durable fundamental strength. The only way to make money with it, it seems, is to correctly predict when a hype cycle is about to happen and buy right before. That's impossible.

Speaking of fundamentals, Dogecoin falls behind in this department. Only 22 full-time developers are working on the blockchain network. And that means 82 different cryptocurrencies have drawn the attention of computer scientists and software engineers more than Dogecoin has. That doesn't help to stack the odds in Dogecoin's favor, at least when it comes to launching interesting use cases that can increase adoption.

Adding to the fundamental weakness is the fact that Dogecoin has an unlimited supply, so it doesn't even qualify as a store-of-value asset like gold or Bitcoin. The first mover in crypto, Bitcoin has a hard supply cap, it's making progress integrating into the traditional financial services industry, and bigger pools of capital have slowly allocated more money to it.

Dogecoin still has a place in the cryptocurrency market, though. With a $22 billion market cap, it's the ninth-most-valuable blockchain. That definitely means something. The community stands out in this regard. Dogecoin has its supporters that can help maintain a floor on its value. Based on the downward price action in recent years, however, that community might be shrinking.

Dogecoin is not a millionaire-maker investment opportunity

Based on my view that Dogecoin isn't a smart investment opportunity, it's no surprise that I believe this token is not a millionaire maker within the next 12 months.

Let's assume you have a significant amount of money, like $100,000, that you can invest today. For you to join the seven-figure club, that investment would need to rise 10-fold, or 900%, by the end of 2026. A smaller sum would require an even larger return. Those kinds of quick gains simply aren't realistic. Dogecoin won't make you a millionaire, not in 2026 and probably not ever.

Certain cryptocurrencies can have monster performances at any time. And this has happened to Dogecoin. All it requires is a little bit of excitement. But a favorable environment with much lower interest rates, aggressive quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve, adoption as a payment methodology by major corporations and even governments, and excessive risk-on market sentiment would not be enough to propel Dogecoin that much.

Buying this coin with the hopes of getting rich isn't how investors should allocate their hard-earned savings. That's more like gambling than proper investment. Dogecoin isn't your ticket to millionaire status.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.