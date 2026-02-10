Can Criminal IP Integration Boost IBM's QRadar Growth Prospects?

International Business Machines Corporation’s IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platforms have been integrated with Criminal IP, the AI-powered threat intelligence and attack surface intelligence platform. This linkup adds external IP-based threat intelligence to QRadar, helping security teams detect threats faster and respond more effectively in Security Operations Center (SOC) operations.



IBM’s QRadar is a security platform that helps organizations monitor, detect, and respond to cyber threats in real time. This combination enables the QRadar SIEM platform to analyze firewall traffic logs using Criminal IP to assess the risk of IP addresses, which are automatically labeled as High, Medium, or Low risk. Analysts can check suspicious IPs directly in traffic logs and view detailed Criminal IP reports in QRadar, helping them quickly investigate threats and take necessary action.



The collaboration also allows the QRadar SOAR platform to automate threat enrichment during incident response. Pre-built playbooks add IP and URL threat details directly to cases, reducing manual work and ensuring efficient response. This will likely help the company better address future cyber threats and expand its customer base.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Cyber Security Domain?

IBM faces competition from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Oracle has strengthened its cybersecurity platform by releasing security updates and expanding its secure cloud services to protect sensitive data. Oracle is working with seQure to offer the AI-driven Ground-Truth cybersecurity and threat detection platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



Microsoft has upgraded its cybersecurity by improving security features across its products and focusing on secure AI adoption. The company has partnered with firms like Rapid7 to enhance threat detection and response across cloud and endpoint systems.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have gained 16.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 100.3%.



From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.89, below the industry average.



Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.9% to $12.35 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.7% to $13.29.



IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

