Can CoreWeave Turn Weights & Biases Into a Competitive Advantage?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has announced the acquisition of Weights & Biases, a leading AI developer platform, as part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership in high-performance AI cloud infrastructure. First announced in March 2025, the acquisition combines CoreWeave’s powerful compute capabilities with Weights & Biases’ suite of tools for model training, evaluation and monitoring—creating a unified, end-to-end platform for AI development. This integration is designed to accelerate AI innovation and enhance user productivity, while continuing to support flexible deployment across any infrastructure.

The acquisition of Weights & Biases added a customer base of more than 1,400 organizations. Management believes this combination will unlock greater value for the shared customers. At the same time, it continued to raise the bar on performance, becoming the first to deploy GB200 Grace Blackwell systems at scale on an AI cloud platform, powering top AI innovators like Mistral, IBM and Cohere.

Earlier this month, CoreWeave and Weights & Biases made their first joint product launch, showcasing the rapid integration and execution. Three major offerings were introduced, which aim to help AI teams develop, deploy and iterate faster by combining CoreWeave’s cloud infrastructure with Weights & Biases’ developer platform.

The launch comprises Mission Control Integration, which helps AI engineers quickly diagnose and resolve training issues by linking infrastructure events to training runs; Weights & Biases Inference, enabling access to top open-source models through a single interface; and Weave Online Evaluations, which monitors production AI agent performance in real-time across any cloud. Together, these products create a seamless platform to accelerate innovation, improve efficiency and empower developers to scale cutting-edge AI solutions with confidence.

For 2025, CoreWeave has guided revenues to be in the range of $4.9-$5.1 billion, fueled by surging AI-infrastructure demand.

However, the company faces intense competition in the AI cloud space with Nebius Group N.V. NBIS and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

NBIS & MSFT’s Recent Acquisitions in the AI Space

CoreWeave’s closest emerging competitor, Nebius, based in Amsterdam, is focusing on becoming a specialized AI infrastructure company. Unlike CoreWeave, Nebius has not pursued major acquisitions, but it has incubated a range of AI businesses. Its portfolio includes Toloka for data labeling and evaluation, TripleTen for tech education and Avride for autonomous driving technologies. In May 2025, Toloka secured $72 million in strategic funding led by Jeff Bezos’s venture fund, underscoring the strength and potential of Nebius’ in-house ventures. Nebius is betting on organic growth and vertical integration to build its position in the AI space.

Microsoft continues to expand its AI infrastructure through partnerships and investments. In collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and TitletownTech, Microsoft launched an AI Co-Innovation Lab on the UWM campus. The company is also integrating cutting-edge open-source models like DeepSeek into Azure and GitHub. With its extended partnership with OpenAI and the growing adoption of Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Copilots across its enterprise suite, Microsoft is positioning Azure AI as the core platform for the AI era. The company has more than 60,000 Azure AI customers, up nearly 60% year over year.

CRWV Price Performance and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 27.5% in a month compared with the Internet Software industry’s growth of 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for 2025 has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.